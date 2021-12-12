Data Manager (2 Years 9 Months Contract) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:
- To oversee all data management of HSEI research projects, including documentation, timelines and staff to ensure data integrity, and provide analysis output
Location:
- Centurion
Key performance areas:
- Provide technical input into research tools and database design
- Support analysis of research data
- Support development of research protocols
- Develop and maintain database, including some programming in database systems such as MS Access, Red Cap, Excel, etc.
- Develop and revise data management plans
- Develop, implement and maintain all data related SOPs
- Ensure that data is in accordance with ethical, proposal and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Develop, define and manage data management related timelines, deliverables and performance metrics
- Assess and forecast research progress and communicate deliverables in terms of study milestones
- Participate in research initiation meetings and/or study team meetings to discuss logistical aspects of studies
- Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects
- Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required
- Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving
- Supervise the data capturing process
- Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or sites
- Monitor data entry for validity and integrity by running data validation reports
- Analyse the results from the quality control activities to ensure that data quality is not put at risk
- Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software
- Import and export data between data management software programmes
- Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes
Required minimum education and training:
- Postgraduate degree in health sciences
- Masters in public health would be an added advantage
Required minimum work experience:
- Minimum 5 years experience
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:
- Experience working with donor-driven programmes in the South African context
- Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office
- Experience in the training of staff and capacity building
- Must be knowledgeable in Data Analysis programmes (STATA, SAS, SQL, and Access)
- The ability to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team
- Experience in management of data for public health programmes and research
- Must have experience in data quality reviews or data audits
- Must be adaptable, willing to take initiative and have strong organizational skills
About The Employer:
Background
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.