Data Manager (2 Years 9 Months Contract) at AJ Personnel

Main purpose of the job:

To oversee all data management of HSEI research projects, including documentation, timelines and staff to ensure data integrity, and provide analysis output

Location:

Centurion

Key performance areas:

Provide technical input into research tools and database design

Support analysis of research data

Support development of research protocols

Develop and maintain database, including some programming in database systems such as MS Access, Red Cap, Excel, etc.

Develop and revise data management plans

Develop, implement and maintain all data related SOPs

Ensure that data is in accordance with ethical, proposal and GCP requirements and SOPs

Develop, define and manage data management related timelines, deliverables and performance metrics

Assess and forecast research progress and communicate deliverables in terms of study milestones

Participate in research initiation meetings and/or study team meetings to discuss logistical aspects of studies

Monitor and evaluate the progress of data management for respective projects

Compile monthly/quarterly/annual progress reports as required

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Supervise the data capturing process

Raise and resolve data queries with Data Capturers and/or sites

Monitor data entry for validity and integrity by running data validation reports

Analyse the results from the quality control activities to ensure that data quality is not put at risk

Provide support to relevant project staff and support them in the use of statistical software

Import and export data between data management software programmes

Process and produce accurate data reports within required timeframes

Required minimum education and training:

Postgraduate degree in health sciences

Masters in public health would be an added advantage

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum 5 years experience

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Experience working with donor-driven programmes in the South African context

Knowledgeable in Microsoft Office

Experience in the training of staff and capacity building

Must be knowledgeable in Data Analysis programmes (STATA, SAS, SQL, and Access)

The ability to work independently and as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Experience in management of data for public health programmes and research

Must have experience in data quality reviews or data audits

Must be adaptable, willing to take initiative and have strong organizational skills

TO APPLY:

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.

Please Apply Online

AJ Personnel is fully POPIA Compliant.

Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications: 20 December 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note:

AJ Personnel is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives.

