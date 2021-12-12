Python Developer at Modusbps

Modus has been on the leading edge of collaborating great talent in IT with forward thinking organisations for the passed 14 years. The essence of our work is centric to creating impactful relationships with our candidates, which has been the eco system of our business.
We’re currently sourcing for a Python Developer who would be responsible for overseeing analytics, data collection, and design frameworks for different projects.
Some Requirements:
- Expert in Python
- R
- Machine learning
- Experience AWS and Cloud Architecture
- Experience with Backen Engineering
- MySQL
- Linux
- JavaScript
- CSS
- Angular JS
- Git + GitHub
- Django + Django Rest Framework
Qualifications
– BSc in Computer Sciences
– Expert in Python
– 5 years’ experience in Python and Backend Development
Desired Skills:
- Python
- SQL
- Django
- R
- Linux
- Angula
- JavaScript
- ML