Python Developer at Modusbps

Modus has been on the leading edge of collaborating great talent in IT with forward thinking organisations for the passed 14 years. The essence of our work is centric to creating impactful relationships with our candidates, which has been the eco system of our business.

We’re currently sourcing for a Python Developer who would be responsible for overseeing analytics, data collection, and design frameworks for different projects.

Some Requirements:

Expert in Python

R

Machine learning

Experience AWS and Cloud Architecture

Experience with Backen Engineering

MySQL

Linux

JavaScript

CSS

Angular JS

Git + GitHub

Django + Django Rest Framework

Qualifications

– BSc in Computer Sciences

– 5 years’ experience in Python and Backend Development

