SOC Analyst

Cyber security has become an imperative focal point with the rising migration of work funtions to cyber portals. Modus is currently sourcing for a Tier 2 SOC Analyst. They are also known as also called ‘incident responders.’ These professionals review tickets received from Tier 1 analysts, which represent more severe security incidents or those requiring in-depth investigation. Tier SOC 2 analysts are responsible for gathering all details needed to assess the scope of a cyberattack and respond to severe attacks or those with high business impact.

Please see some requirements of the role below:

Implement and manage security tools

Investigate suspicious activities, contain and prevent them

Reduce downtime and ensure business continuity

Providing security services to the rest of the organization

Audit and compliance support

Network defense

Ethical hacking

Incident response

Computer forensics

Reverse engineering

Qualifications

BSc in IT/Computer Science or equivalent

5 years’ experience using cyber security tools

Expert in threat detection and response handling

Mcafee MVision EDR

McAfee DLP

Mimecast

Darktrace

CISSP, ISO 27001,CISM

Desired Skills:

GCIA

Malware Analysis

Penetration Testing Tool

Incident Handling

Vulnerability Assessment

Intrusion Detection

SSCP

Network forensics

