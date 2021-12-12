Cyber security has become an imperative focal point with the rising migration of work funtions to cyber portals. Modus is currently sourcing for a Tier 2 SOC Analyst. They are also known as also called ‘incident responders.’ These professionals review tickets received from Tier 1 analysts, which represent more severe security incidents or those requiring in-depth investigation. Tier SOC 2 analysts are responsible for gathering all details needed to assess the scope of a cyberattack and respond to severe attacks or those with high business impact.
Please see some requirements of the role below:
- Implement and manage security tools
- Investigate suspicious activities, contain and prevent them
- Reduce downtime and ensure business continuity
- Providing security services to the rest of the organization
- Audit and compliance support
- Network defense
- Ethical hacking
- Incident response
- Computer forensics
- Reverse engineering
Qualifications
- BSc in IT/Computer Science or equivalent
- 5 years’ experience using cyber security tools
- Expert in threat detection and response handling
- Mcafee MVision EDR
- McAfee DLP
- Mimecast
- Darktrace
- CISSP, ISO 27001,CISM
Desired Skills:
- GCIA
- Malware Analysis
- Penetration Testing Tool
- Incident Handling
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Intrusion Detection
- SSCP
- Network forensics