SOC Analyst

Dec 12, 2021

Cyber security has become an imperative focal point with the rising migration of work funtions to cyber portals. Modus is currently sourcing for a Tier 2 SOC Analyst. They are also known as also called ‘incident responders.’ These professionals review tickets received from Tier 1 analysts, which represent more severe security incidents or those requiring in-depth investigation. Tier SOC 2 analysts are responsible for gathering all details needed to assess the scope of a cyberattack and respond to severe attacks or those with high business impact.

Please see some requirements of the role below:

  • Implement and manage security tools
  • Investigate suspicious activities, contain and prevent them
  • Reduce downtime and ensure business continuity
  • Providing security services to the rest of the organization
  • Audit and compliance support
  • Network defense
  • Ethical hacking
  • Incident response
  • Computer forensics
  • Reverse engineering

Qualifications

  • BSc in IT/Computer Science or equivalent
  • 5 years’ experience using cyber security tools
  • Expert in threat detection and response handling
  • Mcafee MVision EDR
  • McAfee DLP
  • Mimecast
  • Darktrace
  • CISSP, ISO 27001,CISM

Desired Skills:

  • GCIA
  • Malware Analysis
  • Penetration Testing Tool
  • Incident Handling
  • Vulnerability Assessment
  • Intrusion Detection
  • SSCP
  • Network forensics

