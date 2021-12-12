At Modus, we value highly motivated industry key players who are looking to partner with amazing brands for their next career to work in move. We’re searching for a SQL Database Administrator to join a fintech team. Kindly see the below requirements:
Technical requirements
- Participation in the SAFE Agile Ceremonies
- Participation Pre PI Planning and PI Planning event in the planning iteration of the PI
- Executing of features and stories allocated as per Sprint / PI Planning Sessions
- Help manage risks and dependencies
- Provide feedback on execution blockers and delivery related issues
- Tracking the execution of features and capabilities
-
Provide required Data Engineering Services as per PI / Sprint Planning.
-
Database Optimization
- Database Security
- Database Backups
- Database Upgrades
- Database Indexing Optimization
- Database Monitoring
- Database Growth Management
- Database Migration / Cloud Enablement
- Database Auditing
-
Operational Support as per DEVOPS model
-
- Up to date Visible Tracking sheet of blockers and Risks that is shared on a weekly basis with Platform Owners. Platform Owner to confirm delivery
- Escalate and track impediments (Blockers)
- Weekly scrum of scrums are run to track execution of features and capabilities. Jira to be updated with feedback after each ceremony, Platform Owner to confirm completeness.
- Effective management and of risk and blockers related to allocated Stories and Epics. Escalation to RTE of not possible. Platform owners to confirm delivery.
Desired Skills:
- Database Production
- Analysis Services
- SQL Server Database Administration
- Database mirroring
- SQL Server Reporting Services
- Database security
- Database performance tuning
- Performance Tuning
- SQL Server Integration Services
- SSIS
- SSAS
- SSRS