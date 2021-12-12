SQL Database Administrator

At Modus, we value highly motivated industry key players who are looking to partner with amazing brands for their next career to work in move. We’re searching for a SQL Database Administrator to join a fintech team. Kindly see the below requirements:

Technical requirements

Participation in the SAFE Agile Ceremonies

Participation Pre PI Planning and PI Planning event in the planning iteration of the PI

Executing of features and stories allocated as per Sprint / PI Planning Sessions

Help manage risks and dependencies

Provide feedback on execution blockers and delivery related issues

Tracking the execution of features and capabilities

Provide required Data Engineering Services as per PI / Sprint Planning.

Database Optimization

Database Security

Database Backups

Database Upgrades

Database Indexing Optimization

Database Monitoring

Database Growth Management

Database Migration / Cloud Enablement

Database Auditing

Operational Support as per DEVOPS model

Participation Pre PI Planning and PI Planning event in the planning iteration of the PI

Up to date Visible Tracking sheet of blockers and Risks that is shared on a weekly basis with Platform Owners. Platform Owner to confirm delivery

Escalate and track impediments (Blockers)

Weekly scrum of scrums are run to track execution of features and capabilities. Jira to be updated with feedback after each ceremony, Platform Owner to confirm completeness.

Effective management and of risk and blockers related to allocated Stories and Epics. Escalation to RTE of not possible. Platform owners to confirm delivery.

Desired Skills:

Database Production

Analysis Services

SQL Server Database Administration

Database mirroring

SQL Server Reporting Services

Database security

Database performance tuning

Performance Tuning

SQL Server Integration Services

SSIS

SSAS

SSRS

Learn more/Apply for this position