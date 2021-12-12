SQL Database Administrator

Dec 12, 2021

At Modus, we value highly motivated industry key players who are looking to partner with amazing brands for their next career to work in move. We’re searching for a SQL Database Administrator to join a fintech team. Kindly see the below requirements:

Technical requirements

  • Participation in the SAFE Agile Ceremonies
  • Participation Pre PI Planning and PI Planning event in the planning iteration of the PI
  • Executing of features and stories allocated as per Sprint / PI Planning Sessions
  • Help manage risks and dependencies
  • Provide feedback on execution blockers and delivery related issues
  • Tracking the execution of features and capabilities

  • Provide required Data Engineering Services as per PI / Sprint Planning.

  • Database Optimization

  • Database Security
  • Database Backups
  • Database Upgrades
  • Database Indexing Optimization
  • Database Monitoring
  • Database Growth Management
  • Database Migration / Cloud Enablement
  • Database Auditing

  • Operational Support as per DEVOPS model

  • Up to date Visible Tracking sheet of blockers and Risks that is shared on a weekly basis with Platform Owners. Platform Owner to confirm delivery
  • Escalate and track impediments (Blockers)
  • Weekly scrum of scrums are run to track execution of features and capabilities. Jira to be updated with feedback after each ceremony, Platform Owner to confirm completeness.
  • Effective management and of risk and blockers related to allocated Stories and Epics. Escalation to RTE of not possible. Platform owners to confirm delivery.

Desired Skills:

  • Database Production
  • Analysis Services
  • SQL Server Database Administration
  • Database mirroring
  • SQL Server Reporting Services
  • Database security
  • Database performance tuning
  • Performance Tuning
  • SQL Server Integration Services
  • SSIS
  • SSAS
  • SSRS

