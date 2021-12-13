Data Analyst – Full Remote – Contract – up to R500 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Innovative software development firm focused on building high quality technology solutions for their clients to help them solve problems they face is looking to hire the services of a Data Analyst to join their awesome organization.

The successful incumbent will be required to build up data solutions for advanced analytics, as well as active experience with cloud concepts, data analytics pipeline and data monetization by using data platform. Your daily work will be mainly focused on complex data processes analysis, translation of functional requirements to development requirements, data modelling and documentation of data models/mappings.

Requirements:

IT-Related Tertiary qualification

5- 7 years commercial experience

Data Analytics expertise

Qlik Sense

Power BI

AWS

GCP

SQL

NoSQL

Agile

Reference Number for this position is NN54200 which is a contract role and is remote based offering a contract rate of up to R500 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Nigel on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

