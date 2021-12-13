Data Engineer

A leading organization is looking for a Data Engineer to join their team within the mining industry. The main purpose of role is to ensure effective movement, collection, integration, storage and provisioning of data to meet business objectives through sound understanding of business unit requirements and frequent collaboration with relevant stakeholders

Responsibilities:

Database systems (SQL and NoSQL)

Data warehousing solutions.

ETL tools.

Data APIs.

Proficiency in coding languages such as SQL, NoSQL, Python, Java, R, and Scala.

Securely managing and storing data to protect it from loss or theft.

Understanding of the mining value chain to identify and execute on opportunities of value creation where technical expertise can enhance business performance.

Project Management.

Demonstrated experience in a people leadership role (transformational) within a technical environment, including the coordination of knowledge sharing across disciplines, managing workload, and reviewing the work of others to ensure consistency with task requirements.

Building relationships and fostering cross-boundary collaboration.

Resilience and the ability to adapt to change and deal with some degree of ambiguity.

Deepening self-awareness and applying influencing techniques that gain commitment and support.

Understand business requirements and where data fits into the business model.

Ability to work under pressure

About The Employer:

Requirements:

Bachelors degree in Computer Science; Statistics; Information Systems or any other relevant quantitative data field

5 years experience in a mining; technology; financial/banking environment

Experience working with query authoring, relational and non-relational databases, and a familiarity with a variety of databases

Experience developing, managing, and optimizing big data architectures, pipelines and tools (incl. include Hadoop, MongoDB, PostgreSQL, Redis and Kafka)

Experience performing internal and external root cause analysis

Experience working with cloud-based data solutions (e.g., AWS, EC2, EMR, RDS, and Redshift)

Proven experience successfully manipulating, processing, and extracting value from large and disconnected data sets

Experience with automation and configuration management

System monitoring, alerting, and dashboarding experience

Be in possession of valid drivers license, Code 08 (EB).

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the Organization Occupational Health Centre and pass a Heat Tolerance Screening test, and such other tests as may be required to assess the applicants suitability for employment.

Kindly note that all positions will be filled in accordance with the Companys Employment Equity plan. We also encourage people with disabilities to apply. If you not receive feedback on your application with us within a period of 2 weeks of submission, you may consider your application as being unsuccessful.

