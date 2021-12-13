Digital Strategist at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?
Raizcorp is looking for an amazing Digital Strategist who will be responsible for our digital marketing, and for managing our social media platforms and websites. If website development and digital marketing are your passion then we want you. This is a high-pressure environment – NOT for the faint of heart!
What does this role do?
The Digital Strategist is responsible for digital marketing for Raizcorp and its associated brands. He or she drafts, creates and manages digital campaigns for the various brands within the business. This includes planning, strategising, budgeting, monitoring and actively adjusting digital campaigns and the overall optimisation of the user experience for all stakeholders within Raizcorp. The Digital Strategist is a premium brand ambassador, and is responsible for building, maintaining and proactively living the Raizcorp and allied brands.
What experience is preferred?
At least five years’ previous experience in a digital role, ideally within an agency.
You must have experience in building and maintaining websites, running digital campaigns, advertising on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, etc.
You must be used to a high-performance and high-volume environment.
Raizcorp’s marketing department functions under strict deadlines and targets, and you need to thrive in this kind of space.
REQUIRED Experience
- SEO / PPC / content marketing / social media marketing
- WordPress development
- UI / UX design
- Analytics
- Lead generation
- Conversion theory
- Landing page design and split testing
- Ability to critically evaluate wireframes and design
- Development technologies
- CRM
- Experience in building websites using WordPress, Elementor, Themify and Nicepage
- Experience with basic scripting for website development
SOFTWARE Experience
- Hootsuite
- WordPress
- Woocommerce
- Cpanel (Heztner) – Domains and hosting
- Google Analytics
- Google Ads (Search, Display, Responsive)
- Data Studio
- Google Data Studio
- Tag Manager
- Facebook / Instagram Ads Manager
- Twitter Ads Manager
- LinkedIn Campaign manager
- SE Ranking (SEO)
- Hotjar
- Moz
MIN REQUIREMENTS
- Five years’ proven work experience in digital marketing
- Expertise in multiple social media platforms
- In-depth knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics
- Experience in developing and maintaining websites on WordPress
- Familiarity with online marketing strategies and marketing channels
- Ability to grasp future trends in digital technologies and adopt them proactively
- Degree / diploma in communications / marketing / social media
- Budget management
- Design and photography experience is a plus
- Excellent verbal and written communication skills
- Experience in using social-listening platforms
- Experience in using tag-management tools
- Experience in using conversion-tracking tools
- Experience in using WordPress
- Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)
- A valid driver’s licence with own reliable transport is a non-negotiable for this role
Desired Skills:
- Google Analytics
- SEO
- keyword research
- content marketing
- Google Ads
- PPC
- Tag manager
- Twitter Ads Manager
- Facebook Ads Manager
- LinkedIn Campaign manager
- Woocommerce
- Lead generation
- Data Studio
- Landing page design
- split testing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree