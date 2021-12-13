Digital Strategist at Raizcorp

What are we looking for?

Raizcorp is looking for an amazing Digital Strategist who will be responsible for our digital marketing, and for managing our social media platforms and websites. If website development and digital marketing are your passion then we want you. This is a high-pressure environment – NOT for the faint of heart!

What does this role do?

The Digital Strategist is responsible for digital marketing for Raizcorp and its associated brands. He or she drafts, creates and manages digital campaigns for the various brands within the business. This includes planning, strategising, budgeting, monitoring and actively adjusting digital campaigns and the overall optimisation of the user experience for all stakeholders within Raizcorp. The Digital Strategist is a premium brand ambassador, and is responsible for building, maintaining and proactively living the Raizcorp and allied brands.

What experience is preferred?

At least five years’ previous experience in a digital role, ideally within an agency.

You must have experience in building and maintaining websites, running digital campaigns, advertising on Facebook, LinkedIn, Google, etc.

You must be used to a high-performance and high-volume environment.

Raizcorp’s marketing department functions under strict deadlines and targets, and you need to thrive in this kind of space.

REQUIRED Experience

SEO / PPC / content marketing / social media marketing

WordPress development

UI / UX design

Analytics

Lead generation

Conversion theory

Landing page design and split testing

Ability to critically evaluate wireframes and design

Development technologies

CRM

Experience in building websites using WordPress, Elementor, Themify and Nicepage

Experience with basic scripting for website development

SOFTWARE Experience

Hootsuite

WordPress

Woocommerce

Cpanel (Heztner) – Domains and hosting

Google Analytics

Google Ads (Search, Display, Responsive)

Data Studio

Google Data Studio

Tag Manager

Facebook / Instagram Ads Manager

Twitter Ads Manager

LinkedIn Campaign manager

SE Ranking (SEO)

Hotjar

Moz

MIN REQUIREMENTS

Five years’ proven work experience in digital marketing

Expertise in multiple social media platforms

In-depth knowledge of SEO, keyword research and Google Analytics

Experience in developing and maintaining websites on WordPress

Familiarity with online marketing strategies and marketing channels

Ability to grasp future trends in digital technologies and adopt them proactively

Degree / diploma in communications / marketing / social media

Budget management

Design and photography experience is a plus

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Experience in using social-listening platforms

Experience in using tag-management tools

Experience in using conversion-tracking tools

Experience in using WordPress

Microsoft Office (Word, Excel and PowerPoint)

A valid driver’s licence with own reliable transport is a non-negotiable for this role

Desired Skills:

Google Analytics

SEO

keyword research

content marketing

Google Ads

PPC

Tag manager

Twitter Ads Manager

Facebook Ads Manager

LinkedIn Campaign manager

Woocommerce

Lead generation

Data Studio

Landing page design

split testing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

