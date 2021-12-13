Intermediate C# Developer – Sandton – R500K per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Be part of a growing company that houses only the best developers in the C# space.

This role requires an intermediate C# Developer with a minimum of 3 years working experience coding in C#. You would need to have completed a BSc in Computer Science or engineering to join this awesome team. They use the latest tech-stack and are looking for someone who has knowledge in cloud.

Requirements:

Minimum of 3 years working experience in C#

BSc Degree in Computer Science or Engineering

C#

Net Core

Blazor

SQL server

Azure

Quantitive Analysis

Mango DB

Postgres

Reference Number for this position is FM53990 which is a permanent position based in Sandton offering a cost to company salary of up to R500k per annum negotiable on experience and ability.

