Java Developer

12 months extendable contract

Role tasks (explain what the consultant will be required to do in the role) We are a setting up a new feature team for developing (frontend and backend) and operating business applications.

– defining architecture and tech stack for business apps together with central architects

– developing business logic based on JEE using applications servers (Payara, Quarkus)

– developing frontends

– define and document data models for the application

– working in an agile team using scrum methodology

– using test driven development techniques

– developing end2end (ui) user tests

– using and maintaining a CI/CD pipeline

– deploying the application to a Kubernetes cluster

– observing your business app and tool stack (monitoring, logging, tracing)

– incident management for 2nd and 3rd level tickets of the business apps. You build and run the business apps. We are looking for a collaborative, passionate Senior Full Stack Developer willing to actively be part of a diverse team, sharing knowledge and providing guidance, and thrilled about the latest technologies, full of energy and ambition, hands-on and not afraid of getting into the detail, to join our Idea to Offer DevOps team. This is a new feature team that will be setup consisting of four developers with Java (SE and EE) and Angular skills as well as cloud skills (kubernetes). If you are an experienced, passionate Full Stack developer looking for new challenges and an opportunity to work in a 2 | P a g e dynamic Feature Team in South Africa, contributing and participating in all Agile ceremonies and working cohesively as part of a DevOps team, this could be the perfect position for you.

Desired Skills:

Java

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

