Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Junior Developer based in Durban
Core Competencies
In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:
- Relevant IT-related Diploma / Degree or equivalent
- Minimum of 2 – 3 years relevant coding experience
- Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications, maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups, quality and knowledge management, and application integration.
- Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#
- Experience within a QMS environment is desirable
- Proficiency in written communication
- Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
- Work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Work as a member of a fully integrated team
- Self-motivated
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- Problem solving skills
- Conflict-resolution skills
Duties:
- Identify and analyse user requirements and implement or recommend appropriate solutions, applications, or modifications.
- Develop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs
- Be responsible for all internal technical programming and code development, Systems development lifecycles, analysis, and design
- Be responsible for external code verification and validation
- Integration of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation, testing and verification
- Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development
- Agile Development environment maintenance
- Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services
- Quality Management and Knowledge Management
Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- Developer
- MS SQL Server
- Java
- Python
- React JS
- C#
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years