Dec 13, 2021

Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Junior Developer based in Durban

Core Competencies

In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:

  • Relevant IT-related Diploma / Degree or equivalent
  • Minimum of 2 – 3 years relevant coding experience
  • Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications, maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups, quality and knowledge management, and application integration.
  • Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#
  • Experience within a QMS environment is desirable
  • Proficiency in written communication
  • Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
  • Work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Work as a member of a fully integrated team
  • Self-motivated
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Conflict-resolution skills

Duties:

  • Identify and analyse user requirements and implement or recommend appropriate solutions, applications, or modifications.
  • Develop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs
  • Be responsible for all internal technical programming and code development, Systems development lifecycles, analysis, and design
  • Be responsible for external code verification and validation
  • Integration of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation, testing and verification
  • Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development
  • Agile Development environment maintenance
  • Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services
  • Quality Management and Knowledge Management

Desired Skills:

  • Developer
  • MS SQL Server
  • Java
  • Python
  • React JS
  • C#

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

