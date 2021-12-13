Junior Developer

Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Junior Developer based in Durban

Core Competencies

In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:

Relevant IT-related Diploma / Degree or equivalent

Minimum of 2 – 3 years relevant coding experience

Demonstrate knowledge in technical programming, Integration of mathematical and statistical applications, maintaining databases, monitoring, and reporting on database backups, quality and knowledge management, and application integration.

Demonstrate computer literacy in Microsoft Office, MS SQL Server, Java, Python, React JS and C#

Experience within a QMS environment is desirable

Proficiency in written communication

Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.

Work under pressure

Attention to detail

Work as a member of a fully integrated team

Self-motivated

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Problem solving skills

Conflict-resolution skills

Duties:

Identify and analyse user requirements and implement or recommend appropriate solutions, applications, or modifications.

Develop, install, maintain, and modify application programs, business programs, or integrated programs

Be responsible for all internal technical programming and code development, Systems development lifecycles, analysis, and design

Be responsible for external code verification and validation

Integration of mathematical and statistical applications for data transformation, testing and verification

Cross platform Enterprise Mobile Application development

Agile Development environment maintenance

Interact with CI/CD pipelines for our products and services

Quality Management and Knowledge Management

Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful

Desired Skills:

Developer

MS SQL Server

Java

Python

React JS

C#

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

