Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Machine Learning Developer – Artificial Intelligence based in Durban
Job Purpose:
- To provide analytical expertise and support using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from data in various forms
Job Description:
- Develop and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) detection models and algorithms into the companies solutions.
- Data mining and interpretation – including data acquisition and transformation.
- Discovery and evaluation of new or advanced machine learning methodologies and technologies.
- The development, testing, and coding mathematical and machine learning (ML) methods and models – using technology frameworks.
- Signatory to the Impartiality, Independence and Confidentiality Commitment.
Core Competencies
In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:
- Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng., BEng, BTech, BSc) in engineering, or mathematics / statistics / physics/ operations research. Preferable to have, or working towards, a post-graduate qualification/s in these disciplines
- Minimum of 2-years relevant operational, data analysis or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing / engineering / mining sector.
- Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data / information of a similar nature.
- Experience in Neural Network development (not program specific), Python and Tensor Flow experience will be an advantage
- Basic SQL skills and data manipulation will be advantageous
- Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.
- Proficiency in Critical Thinking
- Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
- Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques
- Strong computer literacy in MS Office Suite
- Work under pressure
- Attention to detail
- Work as a member of a fully integrated team
- Self-motivated
- Interpersonal skills
- Communication skills
- Problem solving and conflict resolution skills
