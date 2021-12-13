Machine Learning Developer – Artificial Intelligence

Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Machine Learning Developer – Artificial Intelligence based in Durban

Job Purpose:

To provide analytical expertise and support using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from data in various forms

Job Description:

Develop and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) detection models and algorithms into the companies solutions.

Data mining and interpretation – including data acquisition and transformation.

Discovery and evaluation of new or advanced machine learning methodologies and technologies.

The development, testing, and coding mathematical and machine learning (ML) methods and models – using technology frameworks.

Signatory to the Impartiality, Independence and Confidentiality Commitment.

Core Competencies

In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:

Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng., BEng, BTech, BSc) in engineering, or mathematics / statistics / physics/ operations research. Preferable to have, or working towards, a post-graduate qualification/s in these disciplines

Minimum of 2-years relevant operational, data analysis or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing / engineering / mining sector.

Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data / information of a similar nature.

Experience in Neural Network development (not program specific), Python and Tensor Flow experience will be an advantage

Basic SQL skills and data manipulation will be advantageous

Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.

Proficiency in Critical Thinking

Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.

Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques

Strong computer literacy in MS Office Suite

Work under pressure

Attention to detail

Work as a member of a fully integrated team

Self-motivated

Interpersonal skills

Communication skills

Problem solving and conflict resolution skills

