Machine Learning Developer – Artificial Intelligence

Dec 13, 2021

Well established Engineering Company is looking for a Machine Learning Developer – Artificial Intelligence based in Durban

Job Purpose:

  • To provide analytical expertise and support using machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI) methods, processes, algorithms, and systems to extract knowledge and insights from data in various forms

Job Description:

  • Develop and integrate artificial intelligence (AI) detection models and algorithms into the companies solutions.
  • Data mining and interpretation – including data acquisition and transformation.
  • Discovery and evaluation of new or advanced machine learning methodologies and technologies.
  • The development, testing, and coding mathematical and machine learning (ML) methods and models – using technology frameworks.
  • Signatory to the Impartiality, Independence and Confidentiality Commitment.

Core Competencies

In addition to the above minimum criteria, the successful applicant must demonstrate the following core competencies:

  • Relevant tertiary qualification (BSc Eng., BEng, BTech, BSc) in engineering, or mathematics / statistics / physics/ operations research. Preferable to have, or working towards, a post-graduate qualification/s in these disciplines
  • Minimum of 2-years relevant operational, data analysis or research experience within the industrial / manufacturing / engineering / mining sector.
  • Demonstrate a proven track record of successfully analysing data / information of a similar nature.
  • Experience in Neural Network development (not program specific), Python and Tensor Flow experience will be an advantage
  • Basic SQL skills and data manipulation will be advantageous
  • Proficiency in written communication – specifically engineering and scientific report writing.
  • Proficiency in Critical Thinking
  • Proficiency in project and quality assurance documentation management and control.
  • Proficiency in the application of measurement and verification techniques
  • Strong computer literacy in MS Office Suite
  • Work under pressure
  • Attention to detail
  • Work as a member of a fully integrated team
  • Self-motivated
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Communication skills
  • Problem solving and conflict resolution skills

