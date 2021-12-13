SD-WAN market hits record level

The worldwide SD-WAN market grew 45% in the third quarter of 2021 compared to the prior year, according to a new report by Dell’Oro Group.

Cisco maintained the top position for the revenue share for the quarter and was followed by Fortinet and VMware in the second and third spots.

“Enterprises are upgrading network infrastructures at accelerated rates compared to pre-pandemic times, and our research finds that the SD-WAN market is growing at strong double-digit rates in all regions of the world,” says Shin Umeda, vice-resident at Dell’Oro Group.

“Because SD-WAN is software-based technology, the global supply chain disruptions have had less of an effect compared to hardware-based networking products.”

The SD-WAN market continues to consolidate around a small number of vendors with the top six vendors accounting for 69% market share in 3Q 2021.

Cisco’s quarterly SD-WAN revenue nearly doubled in 3Q 2021 with especially strong growth in the North America region.