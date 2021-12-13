Senior Analyst Programmer

Senior Analyst Programmer

Port Elizabeth, EC

Market related salary offered

Successful incumbent needs to be strong in their program specification writing as will be working mainly within Fibre Application Environments with regards to application design, coding, testing, debugging and code correction. The incumbent will have the opportunity to improve their C# skill by assisting in the rewriting of Foxpro programs into .Net (C#). After 1 to 2 years their role will change from mainly writing specifications to analysis, development and support. The incumbent is responsible for the whole development life cycle and will define and document programme requirements, work within a strict framework of programming standards and apply server technologies. Delivering results with IT development language and types such as Foxpro, SQL, C#, and with the possibility for XML, HTML and/or VB.Net.

CVs to loren@jackieCrecruit before 20th December 2021.

Qualifications:

Qualification in an industry-related field and/or a relevant Information Technology degree. Post-graduate qualification will be advantageous.

Experience:

At least 3 years’ experience in a related role and Foxpro Development is a requirement.

SSMS (SQL Server Management Studio)

SQL Scripting.

Visual Studio will be beneficial.

C# programming will be beneficial.

Experience in Wool and Mohair Industry will be beneficial.

Skills:

Excellent administration skills.

Good problem-solving skills.

Good time management skills.

Good knowledge of IT principles, processes, and procedures.

Solid understanding of programming protocols.

In-depth understanding of program sourcing and documentation requirements.

Excellent technical specifications writing skills.

CVs to loren@jackieCrecruit before 20th December 2021.

Desired Skills:

Foxpro Developement

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Software Development

Learn more/Apply for this position