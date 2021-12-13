Senior C# Developer – React/Node.js – Remote – R650k to R850k per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

New work!! A wealth management platform with a huge global footprint is on the hunt for a Senior C# Developer who can hit the ground running.

Use your key skills in integration and your ability to grasp concepts. The role will be remote whilst collaborating via teams.

If you ready to join a phenomenal bunch of people, then apply today!!!!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Systems or Computer Science

C# Developer

Web API

Node.js

React

SQL Server

JSON

CSS

Jenkins

WCF

Agile

Scrum

Reference Number for this position is BV53440 which is a permanent remote position offering a cost to company salary of R650k to R850k per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Bianca on [Email Address Removed] or call her on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

