Senior .NET Developer

Qualifications:
- Grade 12 / Matric
- IT Programming degree/diploma
Experience:
- 5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
- 5 -10 years Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
- 3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
- 3 – 4 years Reporting Services experience in creating of transactional reporting
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF
- 4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF
Job objectives:
To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:
- Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements Develop .Net programs and functions.
- Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst Do unit testing of developed programs and functions Code reviews with peers
To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:
- Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.
- Document changes
- Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
- Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
- Code reviews with peers
To manage the release process:
- Capture the release using the company release management system.
- Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
- Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached
To provide support to users of the systems:
- Provide business support on existing systems
Knowledge & Skills:
- 5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles
- MS Office skills
- Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients
- Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity