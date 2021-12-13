Senior .NET Developer

Qualifications:

Grade 12 / Matric

IT Programming degree/diploma

Experience:

5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#

5 -10 years Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures

3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams

3 – 4 years Reporting Services experience in creating of transactional reporting

4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC

4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF

4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF

Job objectives:

To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:

Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements Develop .Net programs and functions.

Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst Do unit testing of developed programs and functions Code reviews with peers

To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:

Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.

Document changes

Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst

Do unit testing of developed programs and functions

Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process:

Capture the release using the company release management system.

Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams

Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

To provide support to users of the systems:

Provide business support on existing systems

Knowledge & Skills:

5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles

MS Office skills

Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients

Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity

