Senior .NET Developer

Dec 13, 2021

Qualifications:

  • Grade 12 / Matric
  • IT Programming degree/diploma

Experience:

  • 5 – 10 years Development experience in coding and building Enterprise Solutions using ASP.Net and C#
  • 5 -10 years Database Design and Development experience in writing SQL code and stored procedures
  • 3 – 4 years UML Exposure – understand sequence and class diagrams
  • 3 – 4 years Reporting Services experience in creating of transactional reporting
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in MVC
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in WPF
  • 4 – 5 years Development experience in WCF

Job objectives:
To develop operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:

  • Understand the existing requirement and document the requirements Develop .Net programs and functions.
  • Confirm with requirements with Systems Analyst Do unit testing of developed programs and functions Code reviews with peers

To maintain operational systems in accordance with the company Standards:

  • Maintain existing .Net programs/systems and functions.
  • Document changes
  • Confirm requirements with Systems Analyst
  • Do unit testing of developed programs and functions
  • Code reviews with peers

To manage the release process:

  • Capture the release using the company release management system.
  • Ensure instructions are clear and concise and applied by relevant deployment teams
  • Confirm the success of the deployment and follow through until production stage is reached

To provide support to users of the systems:

  • Provide business support on existing systems

Knowledge & Skills:

  • 5- 10 Years Good understanding of OO principles
  • MS Office skills
  • Must be skilled in handling difficult internal clients
  • Must be resilient and able to handle ambiguity

