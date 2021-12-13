Senior Software Developer

The role is responsible for developing and supporting primarily SLE front end development, integration and management systems

Development

SLE and other MS system development

Develop and maintains programs according to requirements

Develop and supports databases where required

Develops Process flows and technical specifications

Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externallyAnalysis and design

Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimise the impact of implementationsCustomer and operations support

Develops and Implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period

Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements

Minimum:

Excellent knowledge of C#, SQL database and MS utilities.

Windows forms development experience.

MVC, JavaScript and web development.

PDA and mobile development experience.

Web Services.

Restful API services.

SSRS and Crystal reports development experience.

5 years minimum relevant development experience

Advantageous experience:

Microsoft Azure

Xamarin PDA and mobile development

Desired Skills:

C#

Android Studio

Java

MVC

MS Utilities

Javascript

Restful API

Web Services

Crystal Reports

SSRS

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Large cross border Client who opererates in warious sectors ie. Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and distribution. The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following skills and abilities:

Attention to detail

Strong honesty and integrity

High work ethic standards

Good communication and interpersonal skills

Good time management / organisational skills

Flair for problem solving & display initiative

Ability to multitask

Learn more/Apply for this position