Senior Software Developer

The role is responsible for developing and supporting primarily SLE front end development, integration and management systems
- Development
SLE and other MS system development
Develop and maintains programs according to requirements
Develop and supports databases where required
Develops Process flows and technical specifications
Communicates with clients and service providers to establish technical requirements and provide feedback on progress internally and externallyAnalysis and design
Develops the Process map in conjunction with the Business Operations to minimise the impact of implementationsCustomer and operations support
Develops and Implements new and ad hoc requirements from customers implements within an acceptable period
Interacts with users on a continual basis to establish new requirements
- Minimum:
Excellent knowledge of C#, SQL database and MS utilities.
Windows forms development experience.
MVC, JavaScript and web development.
PDA and mobile development experience.
Web Services.
Restful API services.
SSRS and Crystal reports development experience.
5 years minimum relevant development experience
- Advantageous experience:
Microsoft Azure
Xamarin PDA and mobile development
Desired Skills:
- C#
- Android Studio
- Java
- MVC
- MS Utilities
- Javascript
- Restful API
- Web Services
- Crystal Reports
- SSRS
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
Large cross border Client who opererates in warious sectors ie. Logistics, Transportation, Warehousing and distribution. The ideal candidate will be able to demonstrate the following skills and abilities:
Attention to detail
Strong honesty and integrity
High work ethic standards
Good communication and interpersonal skills
Good time management / organisational skills
Flair for problem solving & display initiative
Ability to multitask