Solution Architect

We are recruiting for our client based in Brackenfell, looking for a permanent Solution Architect to join their team.

As a recognized authority in Financial Services such as account payments, money transfers, airtime, mobile payments, card payments, etc. to retail customers, the FinTech Solution Architect strategically advises and shapes requirements for Financial Services and creates high-quality data, application, and technology architectures in support of the business requirements and leads the realization of the design into the final solution implementation. Deep subject matter knowledge of high transaction volume systems (FinTech, digital and alternative payment technologies, etc.), technical knowledge of Cloud architectures and security is essential.

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc Computer Science (or similar)

EXPERIENCE:

7-10 yrs Working experience within the IT industry

5+ yrs Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architecture, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC)

5+ yrs Excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well designed complex enterprise class systems

5+ yrs Identification and formulation of solution architecture and solution alternatives and their assessment

5+ yrs Experience architecting and developing n-tier applications using multiple programming languages and paradigms

5+ yrs Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices

2-3 yrs Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

2-3 yrs Experience with current research and standards in Solution Architecture

5-10 yrs Experience implementing solutions in an architecture capacity in the FinTech industry

3-5yrs Experience in architecting FinTech solutions from a security perspective

3-5yrs Experience in architecting payment platforms and supporting technologies

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS:

Architecture and design of high transaction volume

Financial Services systems and technical knowledge of Cloud architectures (Cloud, APIs, micro services, omni-channel, etc.) and integration to other solutions

Commercial and business understanding of the broader Value Added Financial Services and retail services industry

Architecture Framework certification (e.g. TOGAF)

Software development frameworks and methodologies (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Excellent team-working, interpersonal skills

Develop of proposals and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Please apply with up to date CV, notice period and required salary.

