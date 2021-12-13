Responsibilities
- Designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability
- User journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture.
- Technical analysis and holistic solution design of future capabilities and features.
- To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision .
- Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.
- Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organization and connect business objectives with technical vision.
Requirements
- Must be very technically strong
- More than 3 years experience as a Solutions Architect
- Strong in development
- Cloud platforms and services advantageous
- Relevant qualification advantageous
- Matric Minimum
- Self-driven and comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-performance environment.
- Strong communicator
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted