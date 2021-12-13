Solutions Architect

Responsibilities



Designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability

User journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture.

Technical analysis and holistic solution design of future capabilities and features.

To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision .

Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.

Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organization and connect business objectives with technical vision.

Requirements



Must be very technically strong

More than 3 years experience as a Solutions Architect

Strong in development

Cloud platforms and services advantageous

Relevant qualification advantageous

Matric Minimum

Self-driven and comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-performance environment.

Strong communicator

