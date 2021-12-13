Solutions Architect

Dec 13, 2021

Responsibilities

  • Designing and leading the implementation of a solutions and capability architecture for a particular business capability
  • User journey, according to the overall digital vision and target architecture.
  • Technical analysis and holistic solution design of future capabilities and features.
  • To forge a link between the existing enterprise architecture and the solution design of any initiative, and guarantee the solution designed meets the company’s architecture standards and architectural vision .
  • Provide architecture artefacts in accordance with business and project requirements.
  • Identify cross functional opportunities, partner with your peers in the organization and connect business objectives with technical vision.

Requirements

  • Must be very technically strong
  • More than 3 years experience as a Solutions Architect
  • Strong in development
  • Cloud platforms and services advantageous
  • Relevant qualification advantageous
  • Matric Minimum
  • Self-driven and comfortable working in a fast-paced, high-performance environment.
  • Strong communicator

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Learn more/Apply for this position