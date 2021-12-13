This is who is most invested in cryptocurrency

According to the latest survey, conducted by Morning Consult, 15% of US adults have a “very favourable” opinion of cryptocurrency and 17% have a “somewhat favourable” opinion.

On the other hand, 10% have a “somewhat unfavourable” opinion, and 11% have a “very unfavourable” opinion.

When it comes to genders, US males are more interested than their female counterparts. Only 8% and 14% of US females have “very favourable” and “somewhat favourable” opinions of cryptocurrency respectively. In comparison, 23% of US males have a “very favourable” view and 20% of them have a “somewhat favourable” view of cryptocurrencies.

When it comes to unfavourable opinions, both genders seem to register similar numbers. However, the largest gap between the two is visible in the “heard of, no opinion” option in the survey. Only 27% of US males have picked this option, but an overwhelming 45% of US females have no opinion about cryptocurrencies despite being aware of them.

The survey also claims that the millennials are the most enthusiastic age group about cryptocurrency in the US. Twenty-eight percent and 22% of US millennials are “very favourable” and “somewhat favourable” about cryptocurrencies in the currency, respectively. These both categories account for 50% of millennials together.

GenZers are the second-most enthusiastic age group about cryptocurrencies. Twenty percent of them have a “very favourable” opinion and 21% have a “somewhat favourable” opinion. Surprisingly, only 3% of GenZers have a “very unfavourable” opinion as opposed to 7% of millennials.

However, GenZers seem to be more indecisive or unaware about cryptocurrencies than millennials. Thirty-four percent of them have no opinion about the crypto market but only 26% of millennials share the same view. Furthermore, 12% of GenZers have never heard of cryptocurrencies, but only 7% of millennials have picked the same option.