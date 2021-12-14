BI ARCHITECT
Educational Requirements
- Bachelor’s Degree
Job Skills
- Strong knowledge of Data Warehousing and Modelling, good verbal and written skills, strong analytical thinking and problem-solving abilities, considerable strength in Database queries, strong IT skills
Required Skills
- Strong knowledge of Data Warehousing and Data Modelling because they must be able to ensure that the organization’s collective Data, both past and current, are well structured and readily available.
- Strong information technology skills are imperative because the Business Intelligence Architect must be able to move Data from older Applications and structures to new ones.
- Communication skills, both oral and written are important because the Business Intelligence Architect must be able to communicate effectively with other Information Technology professionals within the organization to coordinate Data Storage and retrieval.
- They must also prepare reports for the organization’s top executives as well as recommend strategies and actions based upon analysed Data.
Job Responsibilities:
- Provide expert guidance on Business Intelligence (BI) skills and technologies.
- Develop scalable and maintainable BI applications to meet business objectives.
- Develop security and authentication standards for the organization.
- Maintain accurate and complete technical architectural documents.
- Define BI standards, guidelines and best practices for business groups and technical teams.
- Support BI tools upgrades in development, testing and documentation.
- Perform maintenance and troubleshooting activities for BI tools.
- Diagnose and resolve BI tool capacity issues.
- Recommend strategies to improve performance and capacity of BI tools.
- Address customer queries and issues in a timely manner.
- Provide BI administration and technical support during weekends, after-hours and holidays when needed.
- Provide technical training on BI tools to junior staffs.
- Collaborate with BI Administrators, Developers and Analysts for successful development of BI reporting and analysis solutions.
- Work with business groups and technical teams to develop and maintain data warehouse platform for BI reporting.