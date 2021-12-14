Data Architect

We are looking for a Data Architect for our client to analyse the data needs of their company. Suitable canidates should have a background in analytics and various coding programs to analyse information & draw conclusions. Candidates should be analytical and an excellent communicator. Meticulous attention to detail, as well as the ability to undertand abstract concepts, is essential to perform well in this role.

Full job spec, with tasks and responsibilities available if interested.

Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Experience with AWS data architecture a plus (Redshift, Athena, Glue, etc.)

Architecture and design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

Software frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Experience using an RDBMS and advanced skills in query languages, especially SQL.

Experience using BI solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology.

Experience with modern data warehousing technologies.

Experience with Microsoft and Oracle RDBMS. One Stream experience advantageous

*Please note this is a 6 month contract position, with possibility or renewal.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

5 to 10 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

