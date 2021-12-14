Fujitsu is champion in 2021 Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix

Fujitsu’s Select Partner Program has been rated a Champion in the Canalys EMEA Channel Leadership Matrix.

Fujitsu’s partner account management, dedication to channel-led business, training, technical support and ongoing investment were especially highly rated in the vendor benchmark completed by current partners.

According to analyst firm Canalys, the channel’s role is more critical than ever. Changing customer requirements are driving profound shifts in go-to-market models and vendor/partner relationships. In response to these challenges, Canalys notes the IT industry has recovered strongly in 2021, as businesses embrace digital technologies, address rising cybersecurity challenges and build agility into business processes.

For Fujitsu, achieving Champion status in Canalys’ matrix reflects the highest levels of excellence in channel management and underscores year-on-year improvement. The ratings incorporate scores derived from the Canalys Candefero vendor benchmark. This assesses channel partners’ views of technology vendors across 12 areas of channel management. Vendor scores are evaluated through the prism of their level of channel centricity and their consistency in supporting partners’ business.

The quality of Fujitsu’s partner account management, dedication to channel-led business, training support and investments, such as the TechCommunity training platform, and technical support are among the factors that contributed to this rating. Partners also value Fujitsu’s focus on key growth segments, including education – as well as its sustainability initiatives. Champion status also reflects how the Fujitsu Select Partner Program continually evolves to address changing partner needs.

Fernanda Catarino, head of channel, alliances and ecosystem Europe at Fujitsu, comments: “This year has presented some major challenges for our industry, from the pandemic to chip shortages and supply chain issues. At Fujitsu, we’ve remained focused on ensuring that our partners can continue to deliver the right combination of technologies to meet their customers’ business objectives.

“We’ve backed this with comprehensive support for a consultative sales approach and access to new infrastructure via our growing Partner Ecosystem – giving every Fujitsu partner access to the force multiplier effect in sharing their superpowers.”

Alastair Edwards, chief analyst at Canalys, comments: “A vendor’s position in the Channel Leadership Matrix is based on partner feedback combined with a detailed assessment of recent channel activities. These include investments, strategy and execution – and a vendor’s future outlook.

“For a vendor to reach Champion status is an impressive achievement. It reflects the highest levels of excellence in channel management combined with a year-on-year improvement. For Fujitsu, recognition as a Champion also validates the sustained effort required to achieve and maintain momentum with and for its partners.”

Throughout 2021, Fujitsu has evolved its Select Program to focus more on helping partners address current challenges. Its Ecosystem Platform connects partners to complementary IP while encouraging and facilitating the co-creation of solutions between partners. Creating a forum that supports partner to partner collaboration also opens participation in projects beyond the scope of individual partners.

Furthermore, uSCALE is a flexible, pay-as-you-go hardware licensing program that enables partners to effectively manage their cash flow with flexible purchasing options, attractive payment plans and consumption-based pricing.