Full Stack Microsoft Developer (O365, SCCM and Mob

He/she will also assist with training users on new technologies such as cloud based VDI or Office 365. In addition to his/her project work, he/she will have the opportunity to expand their knowledge base by engaging with the Microsoft community to gain exposure to different areas of expertise within Microsoft technology stack. The right candidate would possess strong communication skills as well as an eagerness to learn more about Microsoft technologies both internally and externally. They should also be confident presenting themselves professionally through presentations and

Qualifications:

Current Microsoft Expert certification preferred.

At least 10 years experience with one of the following: Microsoft Windows Server 2012, Windows Server 2008 R2, Exchange Server 2013 or Office 365 (preferred).

Strong proficiency in SCCM and Office 365 management and configuration required.

10 Years experience with at least two major development languages (e.g., C#, VB.NET, JavaScript) and at least one scripting language (e.g., Perl, Python).

Requirements:

Technical Skills: Cisco Certification, Citrix Certification, Microsoft Platforms (Exchange, SharePoint, SCOM), System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM), Windows Server Administration (WSAD), Systems Administration (Networking, SQL Server, AD, iSCSI, A/V, Exchange, DFS), Automation and Integration (Machine, Monitor, Event, Reporting, Specialized in Microsoft technologies, Microsoft SQL, SharePoint, Operations/DevOps/ITIL, Continuity and Mobility in Corporate, MCSE, and on-premise infrastructures

Experienced in Windows Server 2012 R2 and Windows 8 designations.

Experienced in DevOps processes, performance, and scaling for Microsoft Azure, SCCM, Azure Websites and Azure API development.

Plans and executes custom software development tasks.

Learn more/Apply for this position