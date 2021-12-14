Lead .NET Developer

If you are a .Net Development Team lead, and you want to be part of an amazing team in a company that offers amazing e-commerce solutions to the retail industry, then let’s discuss this role! Remote is first prize but they also have super cool offices in Cape Town as well as in Johannesburg and part of an well known International Group.

Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):

ead a team of talented engineers in the conceptualizing and delivery of our tech requirements.

ead all things across their full technology stack. This includes: backend APIs,

Microservices, Cloud infrastructure, CI/CD, frontends, mobile apps, 3rd party integrations.

upport the Head of Product and Technology with vendor management, including agreeing toand signing-off vendor contracts and SLAs with input from the Head of Product and Technology.

nder the guidance of the Head of Product and Technology, define, implement, monitor andreport measures of success for the product and technology team.

urture an end user experience obsessed culture in the product and technology team

evelop existing team skills, and recruit the best new talent.

entor direct reports within the product and technology team

anage report and own career development

acilitate knowledge and skills transfer within department

ct as the organisation’s data custodian, responsible for the security, compliance and long termsustainability of our systems and our data.

nsure the establishment and maintenance of adequate internal control measures to safeguardthe business and ensure the integrity of its records.

ro-actively keep up to date with required legislative, governance and compliance requirements

nsure full compliance with global and local corporate governance, financial and statutoryrequirements

nsure that exposure to business risks are managed and mitigated through the adoption ofeffective actions and measures

Technologies you and your team will be working with

1. .NET Core / C#

2. React / React Native / Javascript (ES 6+)

3. PostgreSQL

4. Git / Gitlab

5. Jira / Confluence

6. Elasticsearch

7. Reddis

8. Rabbit MQ

9. GCP (Google Cloud Platform)

10. Docker

11. Kubernetes

12. Kibana

13. Swagger

14. Google Big Query

15. Google Maps APIs

16. Python (legacy codebase)

17. App Engine (legacy codebase)

18. G Suite

19. Slack

20. Linux

21. MacOS

22. JetBrains Rider

23. Visual Studio Code

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit[URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Marna van der Merwe – [Email Address Removed]

Recruitment Consultant

If you have a career in IT and looking for IT jobs, but you do not match the above spec, please also get in touch with me! I often look at the following skills:

.NET

ASP.NET

C#

C++

IT Infrastructure

Cyber Specialist

JAVA

PHP

SQL

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position