Programme Administrator

We are looking for a Programme Administrator to join our team for an initial 12 month contract.

We are ideally looking for someone based in Cape Town but we are open to consider someone outside of Cape Town willing to work remotely.

If you are within the IT space and have experience within the Financial Services/ Insurance industry, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT/ PM Qualification

Initial 12 month contract

Location: Ideally Cape Town (will consider remote)

Someone with Programme Administration or Project Management experience

Comfortable working within the Agile space

Support projects/ project environment

Work closely with the Portfolio/ Project Manager and in collaboration with other team members, to achieve project success.

Assist Portfolio/ Project Managers from and admin perspective with the development and implementation of projects, including project plans, policies and solutions, and contributes to issue resolution and escalation, basic investigations, analysis activities and planning and monitoring activities.

Support the projects office environment with essential administrative support such as meeting logistics, minutes, travel & procurement, as well as providing support on the enabling systems.

Effective Onboarding and Exit Management of project staff

Meeting Administration & Minute Taking

Document Management

Project Finance Administration

