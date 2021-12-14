Senior Business Analyst at Dananda Talent

We are looking to hire a highly driven Senior Business Analyst to assist the company to improve business efficiency. He/ she will be responsible for the development of new business strategies and models, communicating to management on how these strategies and models will enhance business efficiency and creating monthly reports on the performance of the business. He / she should also be able to utilize the monthly reports to identify business areas in need of improvement.

Respositbilities:

Identifying and addressing operational, financial and technological risks within the business.

Maintaining, testing and improving business and systems operations.

Building and maintaining relationships with key stakeholders.

Identifying and capitalizing on improvement opportunities.

Identifying innovative ways to increase customer satisfaction.

Evaluating the performance of project teams to ensure that targets and deadlines are met.

Communicating ideas and viewpoints to senior management.

Acting as a liaison between business and IT groups.

Supervising the design of new products and evaluating how these will perform on the market.

Creating monthly performance reports.

Desired Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting

Business

IT or any related field

Business Analyst experience

Business Process Modeling

Multiple Project Management experience

Excellent problem and analytical skills

Process Modelling

Business analysis

Analyse Business Processes

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Honours

Employer & Job Benefits:

Pension Fund

