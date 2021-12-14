Senior C# Full Stack Developer – Sandton / Semi-remote – R11m per annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

Are you driven by innovation and enterprise software development?

The business is an industry leading bespoke software, artificial intelligence, virtual reality and simulation science hub and they are looking for a hyper skilled Senior C# full stack developer to be based in their Rivonia offices.

Requirements:

Min 6 years’ experience in Software Development

C#

.Net Core

ASP .NET

SQL Server

Python advantageous

ReactJS OR Angular 5+ OR [URL Removed]

Responsibilities:

C# development and building environments

Applying branching strategy and adhering to it

Assist team in setup and troubleshooting

Suggest latest / improved ways of implementation

Single-Page Application development model

SDLC and supporting tools

Working in Agile environments

