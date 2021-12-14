Senior Java Developer

Dec 14, 2021

Purpose

  • To provide IT expertise, advice and leadership in the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards.
  • To assist in the development of IT operational implementation plans and associated IT processes, methods and techniques.

Experience and qualifications

  • Minimum: B.Comm, B.Eng, BSC Eng, BSC Informatics or related degree.
  • 5 years + experience in programming and system design.
  • System Design & Tourism System Development experience advantageous.
  • Advanced experience in Java SE and Java EE application development.
  • Excellent SQL and database design skills
  • Knowledge of Java MVC frameworks
  • Good knowledge of SOAP and REST services
  • Knowledge of: Software design principles and practices; Git source control; Jenkins and/or other CI tools
  • Good understanding of Microservices technologies eg Quarkus, Microprofile, SpringBoot

Experience or qualifications in the following areas would be beneficial

  • Ability to interpret ERDs, process flow charts, sequence diagrams and use cases.
  • Ability to document requirements using UML
  • Enterprise Messaging Bus architectures
  • Excellent Jboss/Wildfly or any other JEE application server administration skills
  • Good understanding of Content Management Systems(Hippo CMS)
  • Good understanding of data processing tools such as Kafka

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

