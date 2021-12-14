SQL Database Administrator

- Owns and extends the businesss data pipeline through the collection, storage, processing, and transformation of large data-sets and oversee the process for creating and maintaining optimal data pipeline architecture and creating databases optimized for performance, implementing schema changes, and maintaining data architecture standards across the required company databases.
- Solid experience with SQL Server 2016 and 2017 (ESSENTIAL)
- Senior SQL Server platform administration
- Strong DBA and development background in operational data platforms
- DevOps/SRE (Site Reliability Engineer) background –
- Ability to automate and modernise the platform, operational maintenance and health
- Senior Strategic DBA specializing in Microsoft SQL Server 2016 & Microsoft SQL Server 2017.
- Strong background in automation, DevOps, optimization of SQL queries and planning platform management.
- Cloud Data platforms/database background will be an advantage