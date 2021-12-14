Systems Administrator

Criteria and Experience
- Minimum 5 years I.T experience
- Excellent understanding of open source systems i.e. Linux
- Ability to work under pressure
- Must be able to work shifts/standby
- Good communication skills
- Ability to work as a team player
- RHCE certification Redhat Linux
- Have a solid understanding and experience working with Linux operating systems
- Strong scripting experience Bash, python
- Strong Open Source technologies e.g. Tomcat, Wildfly, JBoss, Cron. OpenJDK
- Capacity planning and reporting for all platforms
- Research and development of new technologies relevant to the business strategy
- Monitoring, alerting and dashboards design and setup
- Preferred Methodologies ITIL. Technologies: Applications manager, Splunk and Bash
- Installation, Configuration, monitoring. Performance tuning and maintenance of operating systems and application software stack with focus on high availability, stability and security.
- Focus on Security and application hardening.
- Good understanding of TCP/IP, firewalls and iptables
