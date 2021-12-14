Systems Administrator

Dec 14, 2021

Criteria and Experience

  • Minimum 5 years I.T experience
  • Excellent understanding of open source systems i.e. Linux
  • Ability to work under pressure
  • Must be able to work shifts/standby
  • Good communication skills
  • Ability to work as a team player
  • RHCE certification Redhat Linux
  • Have a solid understanding and experience working with Linux operating systems
  • Strong scripting experience Bash, python
  • Strong Open Source technologies e.g. Tomcat, Wildfly, JBoss, Cron. OpenJDK
  • Capacity planning and reporting for all platforms
  • Research and development of new technologies relevant to the business strategy
  • Monitoring, alerting and dashboards design and setup
  • Preferred Methodologies ITIL. Technologies: Applications manager, Splunk and Bash
  • Installation, Configuration, monitoring. Performance tuning and maintenance of operating systems and application software stack with focus on high availability, stability and security.
  • Focus on Security and application hardening.
  • Good understanding of TCP/IP, firewalls and iptables

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

