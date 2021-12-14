Systems Administrator

Criteria and Experience



Minimum 5 years I.T experience

Excellent understanding of open source systems i.e. Linux

Ability to work under pressure

Must be able to work shifts/standby

Good communication skills

Ability to work as a team player

RHCE certification Redhat Linux

Have a solid understanding and experience working with Linux operating systems

Strong scripting experience Bash, python

Strong Open Source technologies e.g. Tomcat, Wildfly, JBoss, Cron. OpenJDK

Capacity planning and reporting for all platforms

Research and development of new technologies relevant to the business strategy

Monitoring, alerting and dashboards design and setup

Preferred Methodologies ITIL. Technologies: Applications manager, Splunk and Bash

Installation, Configuration, monitoring. Performance tuning and maintenance of operating systems and application software stack with focus on high availability, stability and security.

Focus on Security and application hardening.

Good understanding of TCP/IP, firewalls and iptables

only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

