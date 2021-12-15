Analyst Developer: SDLC Platforms

Dec 15, 2021

Purpose Statement:

  • Responsible for the design and development of Banks new SDLC Platforms according to requirements
  • The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities

  • Provide each delivery team with their own development environments, therefore removing dependencies and the need to sync across teams.
  • Develop systems from technical designs as provided and or agreed
  • Deliver development within agreed timelines
  • Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan
    • Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas
    • Provide testing assistance to developer(s)
  • Provide implementation instructions for new development
  • Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)
  • Conduct investigations and solve system issues
  • Prepare production deployment packages
  • Ensure successful implementation
  • Provide coaching and mentoring to Development teams
  • Act as Team Leader for projects
  • Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Qualifications & Experience

  • Grade 12
  • A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., 1-year focused development course) with 5 years proven experience in software development

OR

  • More than 6 years proven experience in software development
  • Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Experience in the following development languages:

  • SQL 2016 and higher
  • .Net (C#)
  • JAVA
  • PowerShell 3 or higher
  • Web API
  • OO Development Methodologies
  • An understanding of SOA.

Knowledge:
 Min:

  • Must have detailed knowledge of:
    • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
    • Application development
    • Hosting environments
    • Standards and governance
    • Testing practices

Ideal:

  • Full Stack Development
  • Knowledge of:
    • Agile
    • Systems analysis and design
    • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
    • Banking systems environment

Should you not receive a response from us within one week of your application, your application has unfortunately not been successful.

You can visit our website for more vacancies: [URL Removed] / Facebook page @wePlace / LinkedIn [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position