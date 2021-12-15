Analyst Developer: SDLC Platforms

Purpose Statement:



Responsible for the design and development of Banks new SDLC Platforms according to requirements

The programs you create are likely to help businesses be more efficient and provide a better service.

Key Tasks & Accountabilities



Provide each delivery team with their own development environments, therefore removing dependencies and the need to sync across teams.

Develop systems from technical designs as provided and or agreed

Deliver development within agreed timelines

Perform unit testing from a pre-defined test plan Update/amend test plans according to solution development to ensure coverage of all areas Provide testing assistance to developer(s)

Provide implementation instructions for new development

Provide production support to production systems (stand-by)

Conduct investigations and solve system issues

Prepare production deployment packages

Ensure successful implementation

Provide coaching and mentoring to Development teams

Act as Team Leader for projects

Participation and proactive problem-solving to meet team objectives

Qualifications & Experience



Grade 12

A relevant tertiary qualification (degree / diploma) in IT (i.e., 1-year focused development course) with 5 years proven experience in software development

OR

More than 6 years proven experience in software development

Must have completed a relevant system analysis and design course (or equivalent)

Experience in the following development languages:

SQL 2016 and higher

.Net (C#)

JAVA

PowerShell 3 or higher

Web API

OO Development Methodologies

An understanding of SOA.

Knowledge:

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of: IT systems development processes (SDLC) Application development Hosting environments Standards and governance Testing practices



Ideal:

Full Stack Development

Knowledge of: Agile Systems analysis and design System architecture (technical design and implementation process) Banking systems environment



