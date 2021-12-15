ASUS powered by Intel Evo

Partnering with some of the top laptop manufacturers, Intel set out to offer users an experience like no other when making use of the Intel® Evo™ platform.

Aiming to provide users with a laptop that has it all, the Intel® Evo™ platform offers:

Greater performance thanks to 11th Gen Intel® Core™ processors and Intel® Iris® Xe graphics which can deliver 3 x faster photo and video editing capabilities,

Faster internet with built-in Intel® Wi-Fi 6 technology,

Longer battery life of 9+ hours ensuring you have the freedom to work anywhere,

Greater immersion thanks to Intel® Iris® Xe graphics and razor-thin bezels,

Increased productivity with a laptop that wakes in under one second and,

Valued simplicity with Thunderbolt™ 4 which provides 40Gb/s bandwidth for data and video through a single-cable connection.

With ASUS aspiring to deliver incredible experiences in everything they do, the partnership between these two entities seemed inevitable. “ASUS has always been very design oriented and they want to provide users with units that not only perform well but look aesthetically pleasing as well.” – Gian Shipton, ASUS Business Unit Leader and Pinnacle ICT.

This philosophy is carried throughout their solutions and is evident in both their ExpertBook B9 and ZenBook 14, which is distributed through Pinnacle ICT.

ASUS ExpertBook B9

Aimed at the commercial market, the Expertbook B9 is the worlds lightest 14” business notebook allowing users to travel with ease. This ultracompact device is powered by 11th Generation Intel Core processors and provides users with quick and responsive computing thanks to superfast Intel WiFi 6.

ASUS ZenBook 14

The ZenBook is aimed at users with a bit more of a creative flare as it combines ultrafast performance with precision-crafted elegance. Although this unit is very similar to the ExpertBook specification wise, the ZenBook features a revolutionary ASUS ScreenPad2 for enhanced productivity.

For more information, contact Gian Shipton via email GianS@pinnacle.co.za or phone (011) 265 3322.

About Pinnacle

Built on the foundation of entrepreneurial spirit, Pinnacle is South Africa’s leading ICT distribution company. We offer a broad range of world-class technology products seamlessly delivered across an expansive footprint. Everything we do is underpinned by our technical expertise, drive and determination – we call it delivering the exceptional.

For more information about Pinnacle, visit our website http://www.pinnacle.co.za or contact our offices on +27 (0)11 265 3000. You can also follow Pinnacle (@Pinnacle_ICT) on Twitter, join us on Facebook and on Linkedin.