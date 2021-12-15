Data Architect

Job Responsibilities:

We are looking for a Data architect to analyse the data needs of company. In this role, you should have a background in analytics and various coding programs to analyse information and draw conclusions. You should be analytical and an excellent communicator. Meticulous attention to detail, as well as the ability to understand abstract concepts, is essential to perform well in this role.

Tasks and Responsibilities

Coordinate with clients, data users, and key stakeholders and develop and achieve various long-term objectives for data architecture.

Coordinate with project supervisors and business regarding GF data.

Design short term resolutions to achieve all goals and prepare data roadmap for management

Design and implement effective database solutions and models to store and retrieve company data.

Design conceptual and logical data models and flowcharts for Data Architecture.

Design and provide support to all data management methodologies according to required standards.

Assess database implementation procedures to ensure they comply with regulations.

Determine procedure to identify and collect all required data, validate process and recommend improvements to GF data.

Administer mapping of all data sources and movement and analyse it to ensure appropriate quality of all data.

Develop key metrics for tests on data and support integrity of the data architecture.

Prepare documents for data architecture and maintain knowledge on large data structure as well.

Analyse information flow and recommend appropriate technology to provide support to all business processes.

Requirements

Degree in BSc Computer Science (advantageous).

5+ yrs. working experience as a Data architect.

10+ yrs. Experience with all aspects of IT projects from business analysis, architectures, system analysis and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

5+ yrs. Lead a team through an architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team.

Experience with AWS data architecture a plus (Redshift, Athena, Glue, etc.)

Architecture and design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)

Software frameworks and methodologies (Agile, TOGAF, etc.)

Experience using an RDBMS and advanced skills in query languages, especially SQL.

Experience using BI solutions, decision support systems, OLAP technology.

Experience with modern data warehousing technologies.

Experience with Microsoft and Oracle RDBMS. One Stream experience advantageous.

