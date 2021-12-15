IT Business Analyst at Columbus Stainless

The Analyst is responsible for analysing business problems and specify the changes needed to the business processes or information systems supporting these processes.
Responsibilities:
- Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology
- Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure
- Development of systems based on the design
- Compile and manage project plan
- Assist the users during implementation of projects
- Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business
- Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources
- Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks
- Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered
- Liaise with external service providers
- Fault finding and trouble shooting
- Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies
- System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome
- Provide training on functionality of specific systems
Requirements:
- Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# would be an added advantage
- High personal integrity and professionalism.
- Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
- Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.
- Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.
- Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.
Qualifications:
- A minimum qualification of National Diploma in Information Technology
Experience:
- Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- SQL Server
- DB2
- C#
- Troubleshooting
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma