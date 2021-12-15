IT Business Analyst at Columbus Stainless

The Analyst is responsible for analysing business problems and specify the changes needed to the business processes or information systems supporting these processes.

Responsibilities:

Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology

Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure

Development of systems based on the design

Compile and manage project plan

Assist the users during implementation of projects

Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business

Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources

Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks

Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered

Liaise with external service providers

Fault finding and trouble shooting

Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies

System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome

Provide training on functionality of specific systems

Requirements:

Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# would be an added advantage

High personal integrity and professionalism.

Strong analytical and problem solving skills.

Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.

Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.

Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.

Qualifications:

A minimum qualification of National Diploma in Information Technology

Experience:

Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

SQL Server

DB2

C#

Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

