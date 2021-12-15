IT Business Analyst at Columbus Stainless

Dec 15, 2021

The Analyst is responsible for analysing business problems and specify the changes needed to the business processes or information systems supporting these processes.

Responsibilities:

  • Read and interpret system specifications written in current methodology
  • Design innovative, effective and efficient business solutions on service requests and indicate impact to current system/infrastructure
  • Development of systems based on the design
  • Compile and manage project plan
  • Assist the users during implementation of projects
  • Provide customer guidance on specific functions within the business
  • Assist customers by reconciling data from different sources
  • Analyse business service requests and break down into smaller tasks
  • Communicate to customers regarding acceptance test plans, planned implementation date, status of request any problems encountered
  • Liaise with external service providers
  • Fault finding and trouble shooting
  • Conduct investigations, identify sources of data corruption and inconsistencies
  • System maintenance and support based on investigation outcome
  • Provide training on functionality of specific systems

Requirements:

  • Knowledge of SQL Server (including integration services, analysis services and report services), DB2, and C# would be an added advantage
  • High personal integrity and professionalism.
  • Strong analytical and problem solving skills.
  • Self-motivation and the ability to work independently as well as within a team.
  • Excellent organisation and time management abilities plus the capacity to perform under pressure in a fast paced environment.
  • Strong communication and interpersonal competencies.

Qualifications:

  • A minimum qualification of National Diploma in Information Technology

Experience:

  • Minimum of 3 years relevant work experience

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • SQL Server
  • DB2
  • C#
  • Troubleshooting

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

