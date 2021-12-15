Mainframe Vision Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Dec 15, 2021

Position Description:

Our Financial Services technologies IT team is looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer!

If you have interest in:

  • Being a Senior Mainframe application Software Engineer with experience in Mainframe & client server application environments;
  • Vision 21/VisionPLUS account processing systems and TRIAD account management;
  • Are passionate about Fintech and adding meaningful value as part of a highly-driven and committed team,

If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

As the Senior Software Engineer, you will be collaborating with Stakeholders, internal IT product teams and 3 rd party providers to design, modify and develop Credit systems to achieve desired business objectives and strategic intent ensuring the Solutions resolve new and/or existing problems.

Key performance areas:

  • Modify existing application code or interfaces or build new application components from detailed requirements to address the complex business needs using advanced techniques
  • Analysis of requirements, support of the design, development of the code, testing, debugging, deployment and maintenance those programs and interfaces
  • Preparing technical Specification documentation
  • Evaluate technical feasibility of proposed system solutions inclusive of File design, update, storage and retrieval aspects
  • Facilitating complex technical problem resolution workshops
  • Providing technical guidance and support to colleagues
  • Reviewing coding, testing and documentation of software enhancements/changes of colleagues/junior team members
  • Required to follow existing methodology & coding standards and ensure compliance with the internal and external regulatory requirements

To qualify for this position, you will need:

  • A relevant tertiary education
  • Expert at working within both Mainframe and client server application environments
  • Expert at working within the Vision21 or VisionPLUS Account Processing systems
  • High level of Knowledge and experience of the TRIAD Account Management system
  • Proven proficiency in working on medium to large, complex projects
  • Proven ability to run/facilitate technical workshops and meetings
  • Clear leadership and the ability to influence and persuade
  • A high level of credibility
  • The ability to absorb complex information quickly
  • The ability to communicate effectively at all levels to both technical and non-technical audiences
  • Be Customer focused ensuring customer needs & satisfaction key considerations when creating solutions
  • The ability to assess and evaluate risk
  • Ability to keep up with IT advancements
  • The ability to act independently when faced with complex situations

Essential skills to be successful in this role:

  • Mainframe, COBOL, DB2, VSAM, JCL
  • Application development experience in large scale enterprise environment
  • In-depth knowledge and experience of the systems development lifecycle
  • Knowledge & experience of Testing methods, including unit and integration testing
  • Utilization of software configuration & management tools
  • Code deployment & Code versioning tools knowledge & experience
  • Strong collaboration and team building skills
  • Excellent verbal & written communication skills
  • Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Excellent interpersonal skills
  • Excellent writing and reporting skills
  • High level of influence and credibility
  • Ability to work in continuous changing environment
  • Ability to work autonomously

Experience and | or knowledge that will be to your advantage:

  • 8-10 Years of experience in Mainframe Development, Strong technical expertise in Mainframes-COBOL, CICS, JCL, DB2
  • Experience with source code system
  • Webservices is a plus
  • In-depth Financial services & Revolving credit knowledge & experience a plus
  • Broad experience in and knowledge of TFG retail business and systems will be an advantage
  • Knowledge of Waterfall & Agile methodologies a plus

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

Learn more/Apply for this position