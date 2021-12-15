Mainframe Vision Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:
Our Financial Services technologies IT team is looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer!
If you have interest in:
- Being a Senior Mainframe application Software Engineer with experience in Mainframe & client server application environments;
- Vision 21/VisionPLUS account processing systems and TRIAD account management;
- Are passionate about Fintech and adding meaningful value as part of a highly-driven and committed team,
If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!
As the Senior Software Engineer, you will be collaborating with Stakeholders, internal IT product teams and 3 rd party providers to design, modify and develop Credit systems to achieve desired business objectives and strategic intent ensuring the Solutions resolve new and/or existing problems.
Key performance areas:
- Modify existing application code or interfaces or build new application components from detailed requirements to address the complex business needs using advanced techniques
- Analysis of requirements, support of the design, development of the code, testing, debugging, deployment and maintenance those programs and interfaces
- Preparing technical Specification documentation
- Evaluate technical feasibility of proposed system solutions inclusive of File design, update, storage and retrieval aspects
- Facilitating complex technical problem resolution workshops
- Providing technical guidance and support to colleagues
- Reviewing coding, testing and documentation of software enhancements/changes of colleagues/junior team members
- Required to follow existing methodology & coding standards and ensure compliance with the internal and external regulatory requirements
To qualify for this position, you will need:
- A relevant tertiary education
- Expert at working within both Mainframe and client server application environments
- Expert at working within the Vision21 or VisionPLUS Account Processing systems
- High level of Knowledge and experience of the TRIAD Account Management system
- Proven proficiency in working on medium to large, complex projects
- Proven ability to run/facilitate technical workshops and meetings
- Clear leadership and the ability to influence and persuade
- A high level of credibility
- The ability to absorb complex information quickly
- The ability to communicate effectively at all levels to both technical and non-technical audiences
- Be Customer focused ensuring customer needs & satisfaction key considerations when creating solutions
- The ability to assess and evaluate risk
- Ability to keep up with IT advancements
- The ability to act independently when faced with complex situations
Essential skills to be successful in this role:
- Mainframe, COBOL, DB2, VSAM, JCL
- Application development experience in large scale enterprise environment
- In-depth knowledge and experience of the systems development lifecycle
- Knowledge & experience of Testing methods, including unit and integration testing
- Utilization of software configuration & management tools
- Code deployment & Code versioning tools knowledge & experience
- Strong collaboration and team building skills
- Excellent verbal & written communication skills
- Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills
- Excellent interpersonal skills
- Excellent writing and reporting skills
- High level of influence and credibility
- Ability to work in continuous changing environment
- Ability to work autonomously
Experience and | or knowledge that will be to your advantage:
- 8-10 Years of experience in Mainframe Development, Strong technical expertise in Mainframes-COBOL, CICS, JCL, DB2
- Experience with source code system
- Webservices is a plus
- In-depth Financial services & Revolving credit knowledge & experience a plus
- Broad experience in and knowledge of TFG retail business and systems will be an advantage
- Knowledge of Waterfall & Agile methodologies a plus
PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.