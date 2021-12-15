Mainframe Vision Software Engineer at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

Our Financial Services technologies IT team is looking for a talented Senior Software Engineer!

If you have interest in:

Being a Senior Mainframe application Software Engineer with experience in Mainframe & client server application environments;

Vision 21/VisionPLUS account processing systems and TRIAD account management;

Are passionate about Fintech and adding meaningful value as part of a highly-driven and committed team,

If so, this could be the perfect opportunity for you!

As the Senior Software Engineer, you will be collaborating with Stakeholders, internal IT product teams and 3 rd party providers to design, modify and develop Credit systems to achieve desired business objectives and strategic intent ensuring the Solutions resolve new and/or existing problems.

Key performance areas:

Modify existing application code or interfaces or build new application components from detailed requirements to address the complex business needs using advanced techniques

Analysis of requirements, support of the design, development of the code, testing, debugging, deployment and maintenance those programs and interfaces

Preparing technical Specification documentation

Evaluate technical feasibility of proposed system solutions inclusive of File design, update, storage and retrieval aspects

Facilitating complex technical problem resolution workshops

Providing technical guidance and support to colleagues

Reviewing coding, testing and documentation of software enhancements/changes of colleagues/junior team members

Required to follow existing methodology & coding standards and ensure compliance with the internal and external regulatory requirements

To qualify for this position, you will need:

A relevant tertiary education

Expert at working within both Mainframe and client server application environments

Expert at working within the Vision21 or VisionPLUS Account Processing systems

High level of Knowledge and experience of the TRIAD Account Management system

Proven proficiency in working on medium to large, complex projects

Proven ability to run/facilitate technical workshops and meetings

Clear leadership and the ability to influence and persuade

A high level of credibility

The ability to absorb complex information quickly

The ability to communicate effectively at all levels to both technical and non-technical audiences

Be Customer focused ensuring customer needs & satisfaction key considerations when creating solutions

The ability to assess and evaluate risk

Ability to keep up with IT advancements

The ability to act independently when faced with complex situations

Essential skills to be successful in this role:

Mainframe, COBOL, DB2, VSAM, JCL

Application development experience in large scale enterprise environment

In-depth knowledge and experience of the systems development lifecycle

Knowledge & experience of Testing methods, including unit and integration testing

Utilization of software configuration & management tools

Code deployment & Code versioning tools knowledge & experience

Strong collaboration and team building skills

Excellent verbal & written communication skills

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Excellent interpersonal skills

Excellent writing and reporting skills

High level of influence and credibility

Ability to work in continuous changing environment

Ability to work autonomously

Experience and | or knowledge that will be to your advantage:

8-10 Years of experience in Mainframe Development, Strong technical expertise in Mainframes-COBOL, CICS, JCL, DB2

Experience with source code system

Webservices is a plus

In-depth Financial services & Revolving credit knowledge & experience a plus

Broad experience in and knowledge of TFG retail business and systems will be an advantage

Knowledge of Waterfall & Agile methodologies a plus

PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

