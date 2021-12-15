Mid-Level CRM Developer (4 months contract) at Mediro ICT

Company based in Midrand is looking for a Mid-level CRM Developer to join their team on a 4-month contract, working from home. This is a development role involving requirements gathering as well as configuration and development. You will work alongside other CRM developers in our CRM and SharePoint teams. Providing Dynamics CRM technical support. CV to [Email Address Removed]

Producing high-quality code that meets business requirements and is easily maintainable

Microsoft Dynamics CRM and all other web applications hosted by GIS

Any other application that might be added to the Application

Housekeeping on all servers mentioned above

Escalation of unresolved issues to Management

Perform regular system administration maintenance on the above-mentioned systems

Adherence to all Global and Local policies

Manage Quality

Adherence to Policies and Procedures

System Availability

Application Functionality and Data Integrity

Corporate Governance

Application Testing

Application Audits

Security Baseline

Security Audits

Security Reviews

Pro-active Security Monitoring

Application Patch Management

Managing Client Expectations

Meeting SOSA Agreement

Improve Customer Satisfaction

Application Service Recovery

Managing Change Control, Incident, and SIRT Processes

Root Cause Analysis

Business Knowledge related to own area

Application Maintenance and Development

Application Systems Administration

Performance Capacity

Management

Managing Data

Adherence to Policies and Procedures

Supporting the implementation of the CRM Dynamics Strategy.

Administration of existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM environment.

Administration, development, and testing of CRM solutions and websites.

Check-in code in source control (TFS) and maintain version control.

Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio.

Maintenance of existing solutions and code written for CRM.

Communicate the capabilities of the CRM platform to the business units through meetings, workshops, and presentations.

Analysis and design of solutions/implementations.

Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the CRM environment with the assistance of CRM Specialist Developer.

Perform regular health checks on the CRM environment.

Assess the capacity requirements of current and future CRM-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements.

Functional and technical specification documentation of own area of responsibility.

Responsible for the 2nd and 3rd level support of the CRM environment.

Responsible for the adherence to Statement of Service Agreement (SOSAs) in terms of assisting users with the application(s) functional calls.

Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration.

Adherence to change control and incident management procedures.

Testing of monthly Microsoft patches.

Minimum Requirements

HTML5 and Client-Side Scripting (JavaScript, AJAX, DHTML, XSL, XSLT, XHTML, JQuery)

ASP.NET or C# certification

Stage Deployments (Development, Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Production)

Understanding of Microsoft System Development Life Cycle

Visual Studio 2012 or higher

Minimum Experience:

3 years experience in Microsoft web development technologies

3 years implementation and management of platform in a multi-server farm installation

3 years Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 development

2 years Dynamics CRM 2015 development

3 years experience in SQL server 2012 or higher

3 years in Application Support

Business Process Management

Database administration

Learn more/Apply for this position