Mid-Level CRM Developer (4 months contract) at Mediro ICT

Company based in Midrand is looking for a Mid-level CRM Developer to join their team on a 4-month contract, working from home. This is a development role involving requirements gathering as well as configuration and development. You will work alongside other CRM developers in our CRM and SharePoint teams. Providing Dynamics CRM technical support.
- Producing high-quality code that meets business requirements and is easily maintainable
- Microsoft Dynamics CRM and all other web applications hosted by GIS
- Any other application that might be added to the Application
- Housekeeping on all servers mentioned above
- Escalation of unresolved issues to Management
- Perform regular system administration maintenance on the above-mentioned systems
- Adherence to all Global and Local policies
- Manage Quality
- Adherence to Policies and Procedures
- System Availability
- Application Functionality and Data Integrity
- Corporate Governance
- Application Testing
- Application Audits
- Security Baseline
- Security Audits
- Security Reviews
- Pro-active Security Monitoring
- Application Patch Management
- Managing Client Expectations
- Meeting SOSA Agreement
- Improve Customer Satisfaction
- Application Service Recovery
- Managing Change Control, Incident, and SIRT Processes
- Root Cause Analysis
- Business Knowledge related to own area
- Application Maintenance and Development
- Application Systems Administration
- Performance Capacity
- Management
- Managing Data
- Adherence to Policies and Procedures
- Supporting the implementation of the CRM Dynamics Strategy.
- Administration of existing Microsoft Dynamics CRM environment.
- Administration, development, and testing of CRM solutions and websites.
- Check-in code in source control (TFS) and maintain version control.
- Custom development to meet business requirements using Visual Studio.
- Maintenance of existing solutions and code written for CRM.
- Communicate the capabilities of the CRM platform to the business units through meetings, workshops, and presentations.
- Analysis and design of solutions/implementations.
- Assist in troubleshooting and resolving problems in the CRM environment with the assistance of CRM Specialist Developer.
- Perform regular health checks on the CRM environment.
- Assess the capacity requirements of current and future CRM-based solutions and ensure that capacity upgrade initiatives are undertaken to address these requirements.
- Functional and technical specification documentation of own area of responsibility.
- Responsible for the 2nd and 3rd level support of the CRM environment.
- Responsible for the adherence to Statement of Service Agreement (SOSAs) in terms of assisting users with the application(s) functional calls.
- Administration and maintenance of user securities and application configuration.
- Adherence to change control and incident management procedures.
- Testing of monthly Microsoft patches.
Minimum Requirements
- HTML5 and Client-Side Scripting (JavaScript, AJAX, DHTML, XSL, XSLT, XHTML, JQuery)
- ASP.NET or C# certification
- Stage Deployments (Development, Testing, User Acceptance Testing, Production)
- Understanding of Microsoft System Development Life Cycle
- Visual Studio 2012 or higher
Minimum Experience:
- 3 years experience in Microsoft web development technologies
- 3 years implementation and management of platform in a multi-server farm installation
- 3 years Dynamics CRM 2011 and 2013 development
- 2 years Dynamics CRM 2015 development
- 3 years experience in SQL server 2012 or higher
- 3 years in Application Support
- Business Process Management
- Database administration