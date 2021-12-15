Senior .Net Developer with Azure – Bryanston/ Semi Remote – up to R12 m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A renowned start up offering cloud-based solutions and SaaS, is looking to hire a

.Net Developer with Azure experience.

You will be part of a small but fast paced team, in this environment you can utilise your wealth of experience gained whilst adding to your skill set.

Requirements:

Senior .Net Developer with Azure

BSc Degree or similar

.Net Core

C#

Web API

Agile/ Scrum

Azure stack

Angular

TypeScript

JavaScript

Reference Number for this position is BV52809 which is a permanent position based in Bryanston/ Semi Remote offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA negotiable on experience and ability.

