Senior Software Engineer – .NET and React

If you are a Senior .Net Software Developer with React knowledge, and you want to be part of an amazing team in a company that offers amazing e-commerce solutions to the retail industry, then let’s discuss this role! Remote is first prize but they also have super cool offices in Cape Town as well as in Johannesburg and part of an well known International Group.

Core Duties will include (but may not be limited to):

uilding compelling features for the WumDrop tools and applications

ollaborating with the team on new interfaces and products

anaging, monitoring and deploying product features and releases

aintaining high code quality and maintainability

alidate that user expectations are achieved during the development process

eveloping product concepts based on identified market needs

omplying with defined coding standards

esigning, implementing and reviewing new API features

ev testing one’s own code thoroughly and QAing the code of other developers

PI implementation and new features design for client app

PI integrations support

est-driven development (TDD)

Professional Requirements

– 5+ years of experience working within an object-oriented developer environment (Ideally C# /.NET Framework / .NET Core)

achelors degree in Computer Science, Engineering or related field

nderstanding of modern web technologies and design patterns

nowledge of SDLC in AGILE environment

trong technical documentation and diagramming abilities

bility to grasp and solve technical problems

vident creative thinking and problem solving abilities

nderstanding of test-driven development (TDD)

nowledge of tools, concepts, and methodologies of QA

Tools you will be working with (training will be offered where necessary)

1. .NET Core / C#

2. React / React Native / Javascript (ES 6+)

3. PostgreSQL

4. Git / Gitlab

5. Jira / Confluence

6. Elasticsearch

7. Reddis

8. Rabbit MQ

Apply now!

For more IT jobs, please visit[URL Removed]

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

For more information contact:

Marna van der Merwe – [Email Address Removed]

Recruitment Consultant

If you have a career in IT and looking for IT jobs, but you do not match the above spec, please also get in touch with me! I often look at the following skills:

.NET

ASP.NET

C#

C++

IT Infrastructure

Cyber Specialist

JAVA

PHP

SQL

Python

Learn more/Apply for this position