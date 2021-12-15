Solutions Architect (Credit Systems) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We have an exciting opportunity for a talented Technical Solutions Architect to join our Financial Services IT team!

If you have sound architecture experience in creating high quality data, application and technology architectures and solution designs, and are passionate about Fintech and adding meaningful value as part of a highly-driven and committed team, then this opportunity could be your calling!

As the Technical Solution Architect, you will be working with stakeholders to transform business requirements into solution designs, and collaborating with internal IT product teams and 3rd party providers in the shaping and development of these solutions.

Key performance areas:

Participate as a technology advisor of the Financial Services domain – a champion for the solutions, services and architecture roadmaps necessary to enable business strategies to be realised

Designing solution architectures that align with business blueprints, while satisfying all security, availability, and confidentiality controls applicable to the Financial Services and Fintech industry

Communicate system requirements and designed solution architectures to software designers and developers; and provide assistance throughout the solution assembly process.

Ensure solution architecture quality and serve as the primary point of contact for solution design between the project team and the SDLC process

Actively participate in technical forums, producing well considered design proposals to unblock solutions as well as providing constructive feedback for others

Develop solution components and architecture artefacts, including technical reference models and design patterns for re-use and rationalisationShare knowledge of tools and techniques with colleagues, including non-technical team members

You will have:

A Relevant tertiary qualification

A minimum of 8 years’ relevant experience, with at least 3 years’ experience in a Technical Solution Architecture capacity

Hands-on experience in software development and integration, with experience working with on-premise and cloud native infrastructures

Solid experience in software engineering and design architecture (UML, OO, SOA, API, etc.)

Previous experiences working in the Financial Services/Banking/Fintech space will be advantageous

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills

Attention to detail, exceptional follow-through, the ability to prioritize, stay organized, and multi-task in a fast-paced environment.

The ability to develop proposals, with excellent communication and presentation skills

Strong conflict management skills

The ability to persuade and influence

A strong passion for delivering results and meeting customer expectations

PLEASE ENSURE YOU LINE MANAGER IS AWARE AND SUPPORTS YOUR APPLICATION. PREFERENCE WILL BE GIVEN, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, CANDIDATES FROM DESIGNATED GROUPS IN TERMS OF THE EMPLOYMENT EQUITY ACT.

