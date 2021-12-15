Specialist: Technical Support at Mediro ICT

Dec 15, 2021

Permanent position!This role is still semi-remote work, with rotational office vissits in Menlyn [URL Removed] for managing the IT infrastructure, this will include the entire desktop environment, software/applications and networks.

  • Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA.
  • Provide telephonic / remote support.
  • Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents and requests.
  • Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational problems.
  • Maintain a high degree of first-time resolution for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles as directed.
  • Take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.
  • Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.
  • Support users remotely as well as onsite as directed.
  • Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.
  • Escalate more complex calls according to the escalation procedure keeping ownership for the duration of the problem.
  • Pre-build and setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.

Minimum Requirements

  • Grade 12
  • Minimum A+ N+ or similar
  • A minimum of 2-3 years experience as an IT Infrastructure support technician.
  • Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)
  • Windows 10 certification
  • Office 2016/2019 and Office 365 certification an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)
  • Drivers licence and own reliable transport essential
  • After hours availability
  • Ability to troubleshoot and provide recommendations for resolving technical issues.
  • Overtime and standby will be required on occasions; including Saturdays and Sundays if required
  • Hands on approach and a willingness to learn is a must.
  • Commitment to future job relevant certifications essential.
  • Strong interpersonal skills – comfortable interfacing with all levels of company
  • Excellent communication in English, both verbal and written.
  • Well presented.

