Specialist: Technical Support at Mediro ICT

Permanent position!This role is still semi-remote work, with rotational office vissits in Menlyn [URL Removed] for managing the IT infrastructure, this will include the entire desktop environment, software/applications and networks.

Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA.

Provide telephonic / remote support.

Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents and requests.

Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational problems.

Maintain a high degree of first-time resolution for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles as directed.

Take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.

Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.

Support users remotely as well as onsite as directed.

Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.

Escalate more complex calls according to the escalation procedure keeping ownership for the duration of the problem.

Pre-build and setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.

Minimum Requirements

Grade 12

Minimum A+ N+ or similar

A minimum of 2-3 years experience as an IT Infrastructure support technician.

Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)

Windows 10 certification

Office 2016/2019 and Office 365 certification an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)

Drivers licence and own reliable transport essential

After hours availability

Ability to troubleshoot and provide recommendations for resolving technical issues.

Overtime and standby will be required on occasions; including Saturdays and Sundays if required

Hands on approach and a willingness to learn is a must.

Commitment to future job relevant certifications essential.

Strong interpersonal skills – comfortable interfacing with all levels of company

Excellent communication in English, both verbal and written.

Well presented.

