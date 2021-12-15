Specialist: Technical Support at Mediro ICT

Permanent position!This role is still semi-remote work, with rotational office vissits in Menlyn [URL Removed] for managing the IT infrastructure, this will include the entire desktop environment, software/applications and networks.
- Ensure that all the incidents / requests are responded to within required SLA.
- Provide telephonic / remote support.
- Ensure clients are kept up to date regarding their incidents and requests.
- Troubleshoot networks, systems, and applications to identify and correct malfunctions and other operational problems.
- Maintain a high degree of first-time resolution for all support queries and adhere to all service management principles as directed.
- Take ownership of end-user issues and problems and be pro-active when dealing with user issues and help them resolve any hardware or software problems.
- Ensure connectivity of IT systems and the internet.
- Support users remotely as well as onsite as directed.
- Support users in the use of computer equipment by providing necessary training and advice.
- Escalate more complex calls according to the escalation procedure keeping ownership for the duration of the problem.
- Pre-build and setup PCs/ notebooks and systems where required.
Minimum Requirements
- Grade 12
- Minimum A+ N+ or similar
- A minimum of 2-3 years experience as an IT Infrastructure support technician.
- Microsoft Certified Solutions Associate (MCSA) an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)
- Windows 10 certification
- Office 2016/2019 and Office 365 certification an advantage (even if currently busy with studies)
- Drivers licence and own reliable transport essential
- After hours availability
- Ability to troubleshoot and provide recommendations for resolving technical issues.
- Overtime and standby will be required on occasions; including Saturdays and Sundays if required
- Hands on approach and a willingness to learn is a must.
- Commitment to future job relevant certifications essential.
- Strong interpersonal skills – comfortable interfacing with all levels of company
- Excellent communication in English, both verbal and written.
- Well presented.