Stores IT Specialist at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

We’re looking to add great new talent to our Infotec – Stores Technical Services portfolio. If you are committed to quality, then join our drive to develop world-class IT Solutions. With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions.

TFG’s IT division provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means; working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

Responsibilities:

Providing 3rd line technical support for TFG store systems environment

Trouble shooting and deployment using SCCM platform

Service level agreement compliance

Stakeholder engagement with stores service providers and other support teams

Identifying improvement opportunities and enhancements for current processes

Investigating and implementing solutions to technical issues

Detailed documentation relating to processes kept and maintained

Hardware and software testing and certification

Involvement in technical projects

Symantec reporting and deployments

Microsoft patching

Requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification

5 years relevant IT/store systems support experience

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills

Understanding of ITIL, incident and problem management best practices

Excellent desktop hardware and peripheral knowledge

In depth knowledge of Windows 7 & Server 2008 r2 technology

In depth knowledge of SCCM CB (Current Branch)

Knowledge and understanding of AD, DNS, MSMQ, SQL

Microsoft Infrastructure knowledge in a remote office environment

Knowledge and understanding of an Enterprise Mobile Management Solution

Knowledge and understanding of wireless networking (access points and managed switches)

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal) at various business levels

To be able to work in a highly pressurized and target driven environment

Able to work independently, as well as within a team

Strong organizational, analytical and co-ordination ability

High attention to detail

Willing and committed to continuous learning

Advantageous:

Good VB and Powershell scripting skills

Working knowledge of Mikrotik or other networking equipment

Knowledge and understanding of Enterprise Mobile Management, preferably on an Android or iOS platform

Knowledge of Windows 10 & Server 2012 technology

Preference will be given, but not limited to candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

