Systems Analyst (Manufacturing) at The Foschini Group

Position Description:

With a vision to be the leading global fashion lifestyle retailer, The Foschini Group (TFG) consists of 23 stylish retail brands, 10 service divisions, over 2,000 stores, over 20 000 employees, 3.5 million customers and more than 17 billion in annual turnover! We are an innovative force with a passion for retail. TFG Infotec, the dedicated IT division of TFG, provides innovative, strategic and cost-effective ICT solutions and professional services to TFG and its subsidiaries. Working for TFG means working with highly talented professional individuals, who are passionate about collaboration, creativity and working towards successful customer service.

With a robust strategy focusing on People, Process and Technology, we believe that our culture and the quality of our people are our greatest strengths. As such, we need to employ top talent to support our key business functions .



Are you interested in Retail Supply Chain and Manufacturing?

As a member of the TFG Infotec Manufacturing and Logistics team, this position will be a key contributor in the Design & Manufacturing space for various critical applications/systems.

This position is expected to:

Work with Centric Product Lifecycle Management solution and Sync solution to support TFG Design and Manufacturing Division

Understand Retail Product Lifecyle Management processes and garment manufacturing processes.

Work experience requirements:

Good communication (verbal and written) with system users, the business community and IT staff.

Manage own work to delivery according to deadlines and be accountable for delivery of work.

Demonstrate a commitment to customer service; displaying problem resolution and support capabilities.

Gather functional requirements; perform functional setup and configuration, fit-gap analysis, go-live activities and production support.

Create/update system solution and functional specification documents.

Configuration and administration of Centric PLM system.

Problem solving of the Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) system, Manufacturing Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and other supporting solutions in the Retail Design & Manufacturing business

Collaborate with other enterprise IT teams and Vendors to establish integrations in/out of systems to support the required end to end business processes

Create test cases/scripts and perform unit and integration testing, while also supporting user testing

Experience in discerning true business requirements and fit for purpose and fit for use solutions

Ability to adapt to rapidly changing technology and apply it to business needs

Must be assertive self-starter with a “can do” attitude and excellent organizational skills

Proven resource in developing systems requirements, proposing best practices, designing and prototyping, testing, training and defining support procedures.

Excellent analytical and decision-making skill

You should have:

Experience developing, configuring, supporting or implementing packaged application software

Experience implementingsupporting Manufacturing PLM and ERP solution

Experience with data analysis, troubleshooting or developing complex PLSQL in Oracle or related relational database

The following skills would be advantageous:

Working experience of Manufacturing systems

Knowledge of other programming or scripting languages

Professional Qualification Requirements:

Undergraduate degree in Computer Science or Information Technology or equivalent experience in IT

Bachelor’s or Masters degree in computer science, engineering or Manufacturing related technical field

Technical Qualification Requirements:

Experience implementing in Cloud Hosting solutions (AzureAWS) and Windows operating systems

Experience in Enterprise Integration tools e.g. Biztalk, Microservices, Web services, Kafka

Experience in .NET development, primarily using C#

Experience in Microsoft SQL Reporting Services (SSRS)

Experience:

7-10 years or more relevant IT experience as indicated

Please ensure your Line Manager is aware and supports your application. Preference will be given, but not limited to, candidates from designated groups in terms of the Employment Equity Act.

Learn more/Apply for this position