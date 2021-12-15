The most in-demand coding languages for 2022

Python will be the most in-demand coding language in 2022, according to research carried out by CodingNomads.

Analysis of job postings conducted in the US and Europe shows Python in the top spot, closely followed by Java and JavaScript. Research also showed that even though it isn’t as strong, there is still a great deal of demand for C, C++ and C#

Ryan Desmond, co-founder and lead instructor of CodingNomads, comments: “While Python has been around for decades, the demand for Python skills in 2022 will continue growing exponentially thanks to its use in the booming industries of data science, machine learning and AI.

“In addition, Python is considered one of the easiest, most powerful, and most versatile languages to learn, making it popular amongst companies, developers, and aspiring developers.

“For the first time in 2021, Python became the number one most in-demand programming language for jobs in the United States (surpassing Java), and the number one most popular language on the TIOBE Index (surpassing Java and C). It’s clear that Python is an extremely useful and beloved language, and is here to stay for decades more to come.”