Project Manager (Innovation Catalyst) – Durban at Mancosa

Project Manager (Innovation Catalyst) – Durban

MANCOSA, a DHET registered and CHE accredited private higher education distance education provider, offering undergraduate and postgraduate business qualifications, has the following vacancies available: Innovation Catalyst – Durban

CORE PURPOSEMANCOSA is looking to recruit a Traffic Manager to work within our Centre for Innovation. The CFI is centered around stimulating a creative culture and promoting imaginative ways of supporting and achieving MANCOSAs strategic objectives which ultimately align to the networks objectives. The CFI Traffic Manager will work with a multitude of internal teams on various projects as a dedicated member of the CFI division on a long-term contract basis.

CORE FUNCTIONS Manage implementation teams involved to ensure each project is delivered timeously and according to the brief Costing for all work conducted and ensuring all resources are accounted for and billed for. Managing projects; from initial brief to final delivery. Managing your implementation team to deliver within job specifications and resources. Strive to follow and implement the best practice production and creative process within the CFI division and with internal and external clients, as well as external suppliers. Plan and schedule projects efficiently therefore ensuring the optimum use of company resources. Communicate project status both internally and externally according to agreed ways of working protocol. Produce estimates, timelines and measure progress of projects against those throughout the workflow Be financially conscientious when managing the delivery of a project ensuring all relevant parties are aware of financial implications of delays, additional amends and re-briefs. Develop and maintain strong client relationships (both internally and externally) through clear communication and by building up trust between yourself and the client contacts. Explore and advise on appropriate technologies and technological platforms Design and implement or acquire suitable technologies for internal systems and procedures Deploy and effective CFI stakeholder engagement and communication tool Identify, manage and mitigate against project risks at all times. Offer alternative solutions where needed. Support the business to develop technical and creative excellence within MANCOSA and internally in the CFI department. Provide high level reports detailing project status against the project deliverables and commercial targets. Work collaboratively, motivate and encourage the closer and wider teams ensuring all team members remain focused on delivering the best work possible and feel supported in doing so. Ensure administration tasks are maintained according to best practices and of the highest standards Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track creative processes and progress to conclusion Responsible for supplier negotiations (where applicable), PO creation, job billing and reconciliations Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility Ensure resource availability and allocation Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule and project costs using appropriate verification techniques Measure project performance using appropriate tools and techniques Report and escalate to management as needed Manage the relationship with the client and all stakeholders Perform risk management to minimize project risks Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project Delegate project tasks based on junior staff members individual strengths, skill sets and experience levels Track project performance, specifically to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals Meet budgetary objectives and make adjustments to project constraints based on financial analysis Perform other related duties as assigned through the CFI directorate

Project Management

Ensure that the team is adhering to deadlines and resources quoted and billed for Receiving and coordinating briefs on behalf of the Community Manager, managing submission date expectations, assisting in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant stakeholders and ensuring feasibility within specified deadline. Managing the job timeline on a daily basis and also being able to accommodate new briefs Maintaining accurate and ongoing status reports on a daily basis Ensure project profitability on closure and ensuring all financial documents are received and filed timeously as per the SOP protocol Identifying what internal and external resources are needed for the project Negotiating quotes with suppliers for projects and ensuring they are within budget Liaising with the supplier for the duration of the project Issuing Purchase orders to suppliers and capturing of all invoices related to the project when necessary. Updating Community Manager and suppliers making sure briefs and debriefs are clearly communicated Ensuring that all complete projects are Quality Controlled before they are sent to the MANCOSA EXCO and other Managerial teams. Stimulating a culture of creativity across the institution through designed interventions Developing creative briefs and bringing structure to creative processes Coordinating and executing on events hosted in the innovation lab Coordinate booking system for the innovation lab and communicating with stakeholders Leading and coordinating campaigns from initial stages through to delivery Ensuring the stages of the project are met according to client and creative brief, budget, resource and deadline deliverables Develop, implement and monitor current traffic processes Analysing campaigns to report on visitor data and user experience

CORE COMPETENCIES

Computer skills Coordination skills: ability to coordinate multiple projects and creative processes Project management skills specifically related to events, production of new services/products, technological and system related creative projects Planning and executing work in a timely and efficient manner Internal and external client relationships: fostering collaborative and respectful working relationships Technical skills: Understanding web and digital technical requirements Supplier Relationship: Ability to source and manage suppliers Communication Skills: Ability to communicate effectively verbally and in writing, including effectively communicating on digital and social platforms Team and Leadership Skills: Ability to work together and lead in teams Personal Development: Ability to manage and develop career within the firm Firm Culture: Fulfilling role as part of the MANCOSA company and culture A basic understanding of project quoting and financial processes An understanding of data with an ability to analyze and utilize the results thereof. Creativity: Ability to generate ideas and mobile these ideas into actionable items Resourcing and

QUALIFICATIONS Degree Project Management Degree Creative PMP certification (advantageous)

EXPERIENCEAt least 3 years’ experience in a creative portfolio

RELATED KNOWLEDGE, COMPETENCIES AND SKILLS

People skills Leadership Listening Integrity, ethical behavior, consistent Strong at building trust Verbal communication Strong at building teams Conflict resolution, conflict management Critical thinking, problem solving Understands, balances priorities

