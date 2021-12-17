Application Development Manager at Bidvest Bank

Guide the development effort of the IT Division so as to ensure a holistic set of applications fit for usage within the Bank.
Responsibilities:
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY:
- Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
- Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
- Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
- Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
- Output results from “client servicing” activities. Includes value of advice to customers &/or stakeholders.
- Maintain and develop enhancements for daily applications.
- Attend to change of applications and reports.
- Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:
- Progress in a time-efficient manner in developing the Enterprise Architecture Plan
- Conform to technical requirements whilst ensuring quality code
- Design and develop systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
- Delivering developmental efforts on time.
- All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
- Adheres to coding standards
Adhere to source control policies & guidelines
- Develops talent by facilitating cross training, developing, coaching, mentoring & growing individuals & teams in the Business Unit. Encourages career advancement endeavours.
- Demonstrates support of learning.
- Ensures that effective training & development practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.
- Is accountable for providing an environment in which employees can apply what they have learned.
- Supports & reinforces the application of newly acquired skills. Rewards the application of newly acquired skills & knowledge. Fosters a climate of continuous learning.
- Encourages employees to take personal ownership of their professional development.
- Ensures skilled coaching & mentoring
- Keeps employees on a development continuum
- Makes training a part of employees’ daily routine & encourages them to tap into the knowledge of their colleagues & to set performance improvement goals.
- Manage the daily operations of all subordinates in a conscientious, responsible fashion
- Follow-up on progress and behavioural issues with subordinates
- Guide subordinates in terms of the technical requirements for applications
- To ensure that correct documentation is produced in line with these applications
- To ensure on-time delivery of all development efforts
LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT:
- Does quality assurance on coding produced by the developers, and advises them how to create better quality code.
- Contribution to making the department a great place to work
- Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
- Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
- Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
- Support and drive the business’s core values
- Maintain a positive attitude and drive
- Promote harmony and teamwork
- Promote the sharing of knowledge
- Show willingness to help others
- Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
- Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialities
- Oversee the efforts of the team and give guidance when necessary.
- Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying this role.
- Close interactions between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
- Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
- Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.
Requirements:
Qualifications
- National Diploma (Computer Programming or similar)
- BSc Information Technology or Computer Science
- MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)
Experience
- 10 years’ experience in Systems design, development and implementation- 3 – 5 years Management experience
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required
- C# [URL Removed]
- .Net Core- SQL Server
- MVC / ASP.Net- WCF / WebAPI- Entity Framework
- Problem Solving- Unit Testing
- HTML / JavaScript- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / AzureDevOps
- K2 Blackpearl- Azure- Mobile Development- WPF
- SQL Server Reporting Services – Attention to Detail
- Time Management- Leadership
- Teamwork
- Initiative- Adaptability
- Conformity- Communication
- Managing Others
- Big Picture Thinking
- Persuasiveness- Excellence Orientation
- Planning and Organising
- Decision Making
- Delegation
WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
- Office Bound
Desired Skills:
- Information Technology
- Systems design
- Management
- Computer Science
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma