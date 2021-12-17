Application Development Manager at Bidvest Bank

Dec 17, 2021

Guide the development effort of the IT Division so as to ensure a holistic set of applications fit for usage within the Bank.

Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY:

  • Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.
  • Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.
  • Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time
  • Degree of customer satisfaction from customers
  • Output results from “client servicing” activities. Includes value of advice to customers &/or stakeholders.
  • Maintain and develop enhancements for daily applications.
  • Attend to change of applications and reports.
  • Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:

  • Progress in a time-efficient manner in developing the Enterprise Architecture Plan
  • Conform to technical requirements whilst ensuring quality code
  • Design and develop systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.
  • Delivering developmental efforts on time.
  • All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.
  • Adheres to coding standards

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

  • Develops talent by facilitating cross training, developing, coaching, mentoring & growing individuals & teams in the Business Unit. Encourages career advancement endeavours.
  • Demonstrates support of learning.
  • Ensures that effective training & development practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.
  • Is accountable for providing an environment in which employees can apply what they have learned.
  • Supports & reinforces the application of newly acquired skills. Rewards the application of newly acquired skills & knowledge. Fosters a climate of continuous learning.
  • Encourages employees to take personal ownership of their professional development.
  • Ensures skilled coaching & mentoring
  • Keeps employees on a development continuum
  • Makes training a part of employees’ daily routine & encourages them to tap into the knowledge of their colleagues & to set performance improvement goals.
  • Manage the daily operations of all subordinates in a conscientious, responsible fashion
  • Follow-up on progress and behavioural issues with subordinates
  • Guide subordinates in terms of the technical requirements for applications
  • To ensure that correct documentation is produced in line with these applications
  • To ensure on-time delivery of all development efforts

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT:

  • Does quality assurance on coding produced by the developers, and advises them how to create better quality code.
  • Contribution to making the department a great place to work
  • Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.
  • Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.
  • Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control
  • Support and drive the business’s core values
  • Maintain a positive attitude and drive
  • Promote harmony and teamwork
  • Promote the sharing of knowledge
  • Show willingness to help others
  • Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance
  • Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialities
  • Oversee the efforts of the team and give guidance when necessary.
  • Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying this role.
  • Close interactions between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.
  • Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls
  • Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.

Requirements:

Qualifications

  • National Diploma (Computer Programming or similar)
  • BSc Information Technology or Computer Science
  • MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)

Experience

  • 10 years’ experience in Systems design, development and implementation- 3 – 5 years Management experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

  • C# [URL Removed]
  • .Net Core- SQL Server
  • MVC / ASP.Net- WCF / WebAPI- Entity Framework
  • Problem Solving- Unit Testing
  • HTML / JavaScript- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / AzureDevOps
  • K2 Blackpearl- Azure- Mobile Development- WPF
  • SQL Server Reporting Services – Attention to Detail
  • Time Management- Leadership
  • Teamwork
  • Initiative- Adaptability
  • Conformity- Communication
  • Managing Others
  • Big Picture Thinking
  • Persuasiveness- Excellence Orientation
  • Planning and Organising
  • Decision Making
  • Delegation

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

  • Office Bound

Desired Skills:

  • Information Technology
  • Systems design
  • Management
  • Computer Science

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

