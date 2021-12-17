Application Development Manager at Bidvest Bank

Guide the development effort of the IT Division so as to ensure a holistic set of applications fit for usage within the Bank.

Responsibilities:

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY:

Levels & quality of service delivery as experienced by internal & external stakeholders.

Interprets business/customer requirements to provide timeous solutions.

Responsiveness: Speed of responses, reaction time, going the extra mile, turnaround time

Degree of customer satisfaction from customers

Output results from “client servicing” activities. Includes value of advice to customers &/or stakeholders.

Maintain and develop enhancements for daily applications.

Attend to change of applications and reports.

Trouble-shoot and fix problems with applications and processes.

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE:

Progress in a time-efficient manner in developing the Enterprise Architecture Plan

Conform to technical requirements whilst ensuring quality code

Design and develop systems in terms of quality, proper documentation, as well as conformance to Enterprise architecture plan.

Delivering developmental efforts on time.

All developmental efforts must be concluded within the Change Control process.

Adheres to coding standards

Adhere to source control policies & guidelines

Develops talent by facilitating cross training, developing, coaching, mentoring & growing individuals & teams in the Business Unit. Encourages career advancement endeavours.

Demonstrates support of learning.

Ensures that effective training & development practices exist in the BU & that continuous learning is fostered.

Is accountable for providing an environment in which employees can apply what they have learned.

Supports & reinforces the application of newly acquired skills. Rewards the application of newly acquired skills & knowledge. Fosters a climate of continuous learning.

Encourages employees to take personal ownership of their professional development.

Ensures skilled coaching & mentoring

Keeps employees on a development continuum

Makes training a part of employees’ daily routine & encourages them to tap into the knowledge of their colleagues & to set performance improvement goals.

Manage the daily operations of all subordinates in a conscientious, responsible fashion

Follow-up on progress and behavioural issues with subordinates

Guide subordinates in terms of the technical requirements for applications

To ensure that correct documentation is produced in line with these applications

To ensure on-time delivery of all development efforts

LEARNING AND DEVELOPMENT:

Does quality assurance on coding produced by the developers, and advises them how to create better quality code.

Contribution to making the department a great place to work

Contribution to teamwork (Level of teamwork, accountability, delivery, quality & speed of information shared, contribution to efficiency & effectiveness of area.

Effort to forge & maintain quality inter-personal relationships.

Take accountability for the achievement of operational objectives within own area of control

Support and drive the business’s core values

Maintain a positive attitude and drive

Promote harmony and teamwork

Promote the sharing of knowledge

Show willingness to help others

Open to feedback and constructive criticism of performance

Actively coach, train and empower internal and external team members to create an understanding of skills and specialities

Oversee the efforts of the team and give guidance when necessary.

Close connection is required and important between the individuals occupying this role.

Close interactions between all members of IT and Business to ensure that requests are dealt with correctly and efficiently.

Assist support staff in resolving helpdesk calls

Receiving ad-hoc requests from internal as well as external parties and then responding appropriately.

Requirements:

Qualifications

National Diploma (Computer Programming or similar)

BSc Information Technology or Computer Science

MCSD (Microsoft Certified Systems Developer)

Experience

10 years’ experience in Systems design, development and implementation- 3 – 5 years Management experience

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required

C# [URL Removed]

.Net Core- SQL Server

MVC / ASP.Net- WCF / WebAPI- Entity Framework

Problem Solving- Unit Testing

HTML / JavaScript- Team Foundation Server / VSTS / AzureDevOps

K2 Blackpearl- Azure- Mobile Development- WPF

SQL Server Reporting Services – Attention to Detail

Time Management- Leadership

Teamwork

Initiative- Adaptability

Conformity- Communication

Managing Others

Big Picture Thinking

Persuasiveness- Excellence Orientation

Planning and Organising

Decision Making

Delegation

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office Bound

Desired Skills:

Information Technology

Systems design

Management

Computer Science

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

