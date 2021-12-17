Business Analyst

We are recruiting a BA for our client based in Cape Town, candidates must have Business Analyst experince in HR.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

  • The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations.
  • This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

QUALIFICATIONS:

  • Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
  • Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

EXPERIENCE:

  • 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
  • 3 years Retail industry
  • Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

  • Good process modelling skills
  • Excellent communication, both written and verbal
  • Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
  • Good business and IT acumen
  • Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
  • Customer focused
  • Analytical thinking
  • Results driven
  • Good planning and time management skills
  • Business understanding of the broader retail industry
  • SAP experience

Full job spec availabe for interested candidates. Please apply with full updated CV, notice period and expected salary.

