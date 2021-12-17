We are recruiting a BA for our client based in Cape Town, candidates must have Business Analyst experince in HR.
PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:
- The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations.
- This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.
- Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar
EXPERIENCE:
- 3 years Business analysis in retail processes
- 3 years Retail industry
- Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)
KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS
- Good process modelling skills
- Excellent communication, both written and verbal
- Effective relationship management and collaboration skills
- Good business and IT acumen
- Self-starter, with a can-do attitude
- Customer focused
- Analytical thinking
- Results driven
- Good planning and time management skills
- Business understanding of the broader retail industry
- SAP experience
Full job spec availabe for interested candidates. Please apply with full updated CV, notice period and expected salary.
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- HR
- Retail
- SDLC
- process modeling
- SAP
- Elicting
- Analysing
- Validating
- Documenting
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis