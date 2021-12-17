Business Analyst

We are recruiting a BA for our client based in Cape Town, candidates must have Business Analyst experince in HR.

PURPOSE OF THE ROLE:

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations.

This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

EXPERIENCE:

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

3 years Retail industry

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC)

KNOWLEDGE & SKILLS

Good process modelling skills

Excellent communication, both written and verbal

Effective relationship management and collaboration skills

Good business and IT acumen

Self-starter, with a can-do attitude

Customer focused

Analytical thinking

Results driven

Good planning and time management skills

Business understanding of the broader retail industry

SAP experience

Full job spec availabe for interested candidates. Please apply with full updated CV, notice period and expected salary.

