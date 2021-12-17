Business Analyst

We are seeking to source BA candidates with Platforms and Engineering experience for our client who is based in Cape Town.

PURPOSE OF JOB:

The role facilitates effective and competitive business processes by eliciting, analysing, validating and documenting business organisational and/or operational requirements, providing alternatives and making recommendations. This role plays an instrumental role in the delivery teams to ensure that solutions are delivered according to the business requirements

QUALIFICATIONS:

Degree or Diploma with 3 to 5 years related experience.

Business Analysis certification at Practitioner level (ECBA, CCBA), FTI certification or similar

EXPERIENCE:

3 years Business analysis in retail processes

3 years Retail industry

Experience working within all aspects of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Full job spec available for interested candidates. Please apply with fully updated CV, notice period and expected salary.

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Retail

SDLC

Software Development Life Cycle

process modelling

SAP

data management

data flow diagrams

meta data

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

