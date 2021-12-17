Business Analyst (API / Payments) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:

Working with customers to understand and document requirements.

Working with technical leads to understand API integrations.

Creating a test pack to be executed by the development team.

Verifying test results and ensuring customer requirements are satisfied.

Communicating and collaborating with all internal and external stakeholders.

Writing traditional requirements documents for customers as well as user stories for dev teams.

Qualifications:

A university degree

Skills / Experience:

3+ years experience as a business analyst or similar role

Strong analytical thinking

Experience in working with API specifications and integrations

Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)

Team player

Attention to detail

Self-managing

Ideally looking for the following:

A BA certification

Experience in the payments space

Experience working in agile development teams

Desired Skills:

Business Analyst

Payments

API’s

