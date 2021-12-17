Business Analyst (API / Payments) at Parvana Recruitment

Dec 17, 2021

Responsibilities:

  • Working with customers to understand and document requirements.
  • Working with technical leads to understand API integrations.
  • Creating a test pack to be executed by the development team.
  • Verifying test results and ensuring customer requirements are satisfied.
  • Communicating and collaborating with all internal and external stakeholders.
  • Writing traditional requirements documents for customers as well as user stories for dev teams.

Qualifications:

  • A university degree

Skills / Experience:

  • 3+ years experience as a business analyst or similar role
  • Strong analytical thinking
  • Experience in working with API specifications and integrations
  • Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
  • Team player
  • Attention to detail
  • Self-managing

Ideally looking for the following:

  • A BA certification
  • Experience in the payments space
  • Experience working in agile development teams

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Payments
  • API’s

