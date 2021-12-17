Business Analyst (API / Payments) at Parvana Recruitment

Responsibilities:
- Working with customers to understand and document requirements.
- Working with technical leads to understand API integrations.
- Creating a test pack to be executed by the development team.
- Verifying test results and ensuring customer requirements are satisfied.
- Communicating and collaborating with all internal and external stakeholders.
- Writing traditional requirements documents for customers as well as user stories for dev teams.
Qualifications:
- A university degree
Skills / Experience:
- 3+ years experience as a business analyst or similar role
- Strong analytical thinking
- Experience in working with API specifications and integrations
- Excellent communication skills (written and verbal)
- Team player
- Attention to detail
- Self-managing
Ideally looking for the following:
- A BA certification
- Experience in the payments space
- Experience working in agile development teams
Desired Skills:
- Business Analyst
- Payments
- API’s