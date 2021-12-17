Business Intelligence Analyst

Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.
Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions.
Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.
BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements
Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards
Data Governance and Quality Control
BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc Service Projects
Business Profitability
Personal Development
Business Intelligence Data Management
Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction
BI Service Delivery Analyst
Cost Effectiveness
Corporate Governance Control
Business Intelligence Service
Business Intelligence Partnership Management
BI Operational Execution Bi Analysis
Experience and requirements
Completed Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or relevant
3 – 4 years BI Analysis
PowerBI experience
Qlikview experience advantageous
Abi initio experience advantageous
Large data experience
Experience in Financial Services/Insurance/Banking a big advantage
