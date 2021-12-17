Business Intelligence Analyst

Design, development and maintenance of the knowledge, information management and business intelligence by looking at document requirements and validating with stakeholders.

Design and generate reports to give analytical and quantitative insight to business in order to make improved operational, tactical and strategic decisions.

Generate reports to improve efficiencies in the business.

BI Data Analysis for Business Improvements

Manage Business Intelligence Report and Dashboards

Data Governance and Quality Control

BI Project Implementation and Ad-hoc Service Projects

Business Profitability

Personal Development

Business Intelligence Data Management

Service Performance and Customer Satisfaction

BI Service Delivery Analyst

Cost Effectiveness

Corporate Governance Control

Business Intelligence Service

Business Intelligence Partnership Management

BI Operational Execution Bi Analysis

Experience and requirements

Completed Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, Engineering or relevant

3 – 4 years BI Analysis

PowerBI experience

Qlikview experience advantageous

Abi initio experience advantageous

Large data experience

Experience in Financial Services/Insurance/Banking a big advantage

Please note that if you do not hear from us within 3 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Please note that most of our positions are remote however candidates should be residing within the traveling distance as circumstance of the opportunity can change.

