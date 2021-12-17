Business Systems Analyst

Dec 17, 2021

A challenging contract position for a multitalented IT team player with strong analytical skills.

  • Analyse, prioritise, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers
  • Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed
  • Document and communicate release notices for key applications
  • Troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases

Experience and Competencies:

  • At least 4 years experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
  • Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
  • Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
  • Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
  • Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems
  • Testing and automation experience

Desired Skills:

  • Mapping (data)
  • Systems Analysis
  • Toubleshooting
  • Database Administration
  • Analytical And Problem Solving
  • Documentation
  • Database Management
  • Microsoft environment
  • Azure
  • Testing
  • Automation

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position