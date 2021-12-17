Business Systems Analyst

A challenging contract position for a multitalented IT team player with strong analytical skills.
- Analyse, prioritise, and organize requirement specifications, data mapping, diagrams, and flowcharts for developers and testers
- Provide documentation of all processes and training as needed
- Document and communicate release notices for key applications
- Troubleshoot core business applications, including application servers, associated hardware, endpoints, and databases
Experience and Competencies:
- At least 4 years experience working with information technologies and systems analysis
- Strong computer, hardware, software, and analytical skills
- Proven ability to assess business needs and translate them into relevant solutions
- Strong understanding and knowledge of the principles and practices associated with database maintenance and administration
- Experience installing, configuring, documenting, testing, training, and implementing new applications and systems
- Testing and automation experience
Desired Skills:
- Mapping (data)
- Systems Analysis
- Toubleshooting
- Database Administration
- Analytical And Problem Solving
- Documentation
- Database Management
- Microsoft environment
- Azure
- Testing
- Automation
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma